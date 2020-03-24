Skip to Content
2020 Presidential Candidates Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the 2020 presidential candidates and key dates in their campaigns as well as election results.

Republican Candidates

Donald Trump 45th President of the United States. Running for reelection.
Primary Campaign Committee – Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.
Website – https://www.donaldjtrump.com/
January 20, 2017 – The day he is inaugurated, Trump submits paperwork to the Federal Election Commission to be eligible to run for reelection in 2020.
February 27, 2018 – The Trump campaign announces Brad Parscale, the digital media director of his 2016 campaign, has been hired to run his reelection bid.
March 17, 2020 – Earns enough delegates needed to win the Republican nomination for president.

Bill WeldFormer Massachusetts Governor
Primary Campaign Committee – 2020 Presidential Campaign Committee
Website – https://www.weld2020.org/
April 15, 2019 – Announces he is running for the Republican nomination for president on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper.
March 18, 2020 – Weld announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.

Joe WalshFormer US Representative from Illinois
Primary Campaign Committee – Walsh 2020
Website – https://www.joewalsh.org/
August 25, 2019 Announces he is running for the Republican nomination for president on ABC’s “This Week.”
February 7, 2020 – Walsh tells CNN’s John Berman on “New Day” that he is ending his candidacy for president.

Mark Sanford Former Governor of South Carolina
Primary Campaign Committee – Sanford 2020
Website – https://www.marksanford.com/
September 8, 2019 – Announces he will launch a primary challenge for the 2020 Republican nomination on “Fox News Sunday.”
November 12, 2019 – Announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.

Democratic Candidates

John Delaney US Representative from Maryland’s 6th District
Primary Campaign Committee – Friends of John Delaney
Website – https://www.johnkdelaney.com
July 28, 2017 – In a Washington Post op-ed, Delaney announces he is running for president.
January 31, 2020 – Delaney announces that he is ending his 2020 presidential campaign.

Andrew YangEntrepreneur, founder of Venture for America
Primary Campaign Committee – Friends of Andrew Yang
Website – https://www.yang2020.com/
February 2, 2018 – Announces he is running for president via YouTube.
February 11, 2020 – Announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.

Richard Ojeda Former State Senator from Virginia
Primary Campaign Committee – Ojeda for President
November 12, 2018 – Announces he is running for president at the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC.
January 25, 2019 – Announces he is suspending his campaign for president.

Julián CastroFormer Mayor of San Antonio, Texas, and former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under US President Barack Obama.
Primary Campaign Committee – Julián for the Future Presidential Exploratory Committee
Website – https://www.julianforthefuture.com/
January 12, 2019 – Officially announces he is running for president.
January 2, 2020 – Announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.

Tulsi GabbardUS Representative from Hawaii’s 2nd District
Primary Campaign Committee – Tulsi Now
Website – https://www.tulsi2020.com/
January 11, 2019 – I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week,” the Hawaii Democrat tells CNN’s Van Jones.
February 2, 2019 – Gabbard officially launches her 2020 presidential campaign at an event in Hawaii.

March 19, 2020 – Ends her campaign for president, and endorses former Vice President Joe Biden.

Kamala HarrisUS Senator from California
Primary Campaign Committee – Kamala Harris For The People
Website – https://kamalaharris.org/
January 21, 2019 – Announces she is running for president in a video posted to social media at the same time she appears on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
December 3, 2019 – Harris ends her 2020 presidential campaign.

Marianne Williamson Author and activist
Primary Campaign Committee – Marianne Williamson for President
Website – https://www.marianne2020.com/
January 28, 2019 – Williamson formally launches her 2020 presidential campaign with a speech in Los Angeles.
January 10, 2020 – Announces she is ending her presidential campaign.

Cory Booker US Senator from New Jersey
Primary Campaign Committee – Cory 2020
Website – https://corybooker.com/
February 1, 2019 – Releases a video announcing his candidacy, appears on the talk show, “The View,” participates in multiple radio interviews and holds a press conference in Newark, New Jersey.
January 13, 2020 – Booker ends his presidential campaign.

Elizabeth WarrenUS Senator from Massachusetts
Primary Campaign Committee – Warren for President, Inc.
Website – https://elizabethwarren.com/
February 9, 2019 – Warren officially announces she is running for president at a rally in Lawrence, Massachusetts.
March 5, 2020 – Warren ends her presidential campaign.

Amy Klobuchar US Senator from Minnesota
Primary Campaign Committee – Amy For America
Website – https://www.amyklobuchar.com/
February 10, 2019 – Announces her presidential bid at a snowy, freezing outdoor event in Minneapolis.
March 2, 2020 – Klobuchar ends her presidential campaign.

Bernie Sanders US Senator from Vermont
Primary Campaign Committee – Bernie 2020
Website – https://berniesanders.com
February 19, 2019 – Announces that he is running for president during an interview with Vermont Public Radio.

Jay InsleeGovernor of Washington
Primary Campaign Committee – Inslee for America
Website – https://jayinslee.com/
March 1, 2019 – Announces his presidential bid in a video.
August 21, 2019 – Announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.

John Hickenlooper Former Governor of Colorado
Primary Campaign Committee – Hickenlooper 2020
Website – https://www.hickenlooper.com/
March 4, 2019 – Hickenlooper launches his campaign with a biographical video entitled, “Standing Tall.”
March 7, 2019 – Officially kicks off his campaign with a rally in Denver.
August 15, 2019 – Hickenlooper ends his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Beto O’RourkeFormer US Representative from Texas
Primary Campaign Committee – Beto for America
Website – https://betoorourke.com
March 14, 2019 – Announces his presidential bid in a video.
November 1, 2019 – Announces he is ending his presidential campaign.

Kirsten GillibrandUS Senator from New York
Primary Campaign Committee – Gillibrand 2020
Website – https://kirstengillibrand.com/
March 17, 2019 – Officially declares her Democratic candidacy for president via YouTube.
August 28, 2019 – Announces that she is ending her campaign.

Wayne Messam Mayor of Miramar, Florida
Primary Campaign Committee – Wayne Messam for America
Website – https://wayneforamerica.com/
March 28, 2019 – Officially declares his Democratic candidacy for president in a video released to CNN.
November 20, 2019 – Messam announces that he is suspending his campaign.

Tim Ryan US Representative from Ohio’s 13th District
Primary Campaign Committee – Tim Ryan for America
Website – https://timryanforamerica.com/
April 4, 2019 – Announces his presidential bid during an appearance on ABC’s “The View.” The televised announcement came just minutes after Ryan’s campaign website went live.
October 24, 2019 – Announces he is dropping out of the presidential race.

Eric SwalwellUS Representative from California’s 15th District
Primary Campaign Committee – Swalwell for America
Website – https://ericswalwell.com/
April 8, 2019 – Announces he is running for president during a taping of the “Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”
July 8, 2019 – Announces he is dropping out of the presidential race.

Pete ButtigiegMayor of South Bend, Indiana
Primary Campaign Committee – Pete for America
Website – https://peteforamerica.com/
April 14, 2019 – Officially announces he is running for president during a rally in South Bend, Indiana.
March 1, 2020 – Announces he is suspending his presidential campaign.

Seth MoultonUS Representative from Massachusetts’ 6th District
Primary Campaign Committee – Seth Moulton for America
Website – https://sethmoulton.com/
April 22, 2019 – Announces, via campaign video, he is running for president.
August 23, 2019 – Announces that he is ending his presidential bid during a speech at the Democratic National Committee summer meeting in San Francisco.

Joe Biden Former US Vice President
Primary Campaign Committee – Biden for President
Website – https://joebiden.com/
April 25, 2019 – Announces he is running for president in a campaign video posted to social media.

Michael BennetUS Senator from Colorado
Primary Campaign Committee – Bennet for America
Website – https://michaelbennet.com/
May 2, 2019 – Announces his candidacy during an interview on CBS’ “This Morning.”
February 11, 2020 – Announces he is ending his presidential campaign.

Steve BullockGovernor of Montana
Primary Campaign Committee – Bullock for President
Website – https://stevebullock.com/
May 14, 2019 – In a video posted online, announces that he is running for president.
December 2, 2019 – Announces he is ending his presidential campaign.

Bill de Blasio Mayor of New York City
Primary Campaign Committee – de Blasio 2020
Website – https://billdeblasio.com/
May 16, 2019 – Announces he is running for president in a video posted to YouTube.
September 20, 2019 – Announces that he is ending his campaign.

Joe Sestak Former US Representative from Pennsylvania’s 7th District
Primary Campaign Committee – Joe Sestak for President
Website – https://www.joesestak.com/
June 23, 2019 – Announces his candidacy in a video posted to his website.
December 1, 2019 – Announces he is ending his presidential campaign.

Tom SteyerFormer hedge fund manager and activist
Primary Campaign Committee – Tom 2020
Website – https://www.tomsteyer.com/
July 9, 2019 – Announces his candidacy in a video posted online.
February 29, 2020 – Announces he is ending his presidential campaign.

Deval Patrick Former Governor of Massachusetts
Primary Campaign Committee – Deval for All
Website – https://devalpatrick2020.com/
November 14, 2019 – Announces his candidacy in a video posted to his website.
February 12, 2020 – Announces he is ending his presidential campaign.

Michael BloombergFormer New York Mayor
Primary Campaign Committee – Mike Bloomberg 2020
Website – https://www.mikebloomberg.com/
November 24, 2019 – Officially announces his bid in a letter on his campaign website.
March 4, 2020 – Bloomberg ends his presidential campaign.

