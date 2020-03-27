Joe Biden describes how he stays in touch with his grandkids while practicing social distancing

Politics

Former Vice President Joe Biden is not letting the threat of coronavirus stop him from keeping in touch with his five grandchildren.

At a CNN town hall Friday, Biden revealed how he, like many Americans, is trying to stay connected to family members while also following social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Every single day, I speak to all five of my grandkids. Either on the phone, or I text with them,” the Democratic presidential candidate told Anderson Cooper at a CNN town hall on Friday.

Two of Biden’s grandchildren — children of Biden’s late son Beau — live walking distance from the former vice president’s home in Wilmington. They take a short walk through the woods and a neighborhood to come see their grandparents, Biden said.

“We sit on our back porch and they sit out on the lawn with two chairs there, and we talk about everything that is going on in their day. And talk about being home from school. And who’s driving whom crazy. And so on and so forth,” Biden said.

“But at least I get to see them,” he said.

Biden is also working from home. The former vice president has continued to run his presidential campaign from his home in Wilmington, making television appearances and conducting livestreams from a home studio. Biden has delivered remarks on the coronavirus outbreak and has said he plans to hold regular briefings on the response to the pandemic.

Each morning, Biden said, he gets a briefing from his medical and economic teams.

“We go over, in detail, what needs to be done, as well as what is actually being done,” Biden said. “What the Congress passed, and what the Trump administration has done, has not done, or is slow to do.”

Biden said at the CNN town hall that if he were president he would recommend every governor lock down their states for a period of time to stop the spread of the coronavirus. His comments stand in opposition to President Donald Trump, who has not called for a nationwide lockdown and has said he hopes the nation will re-open by mid-April.

Delaware Gov. John Carney on Sunday issued a stay-at-home order for the people of Delaware to stay at home whenever possible and closed all non-essential businesses.

While abiding by the stay-at-home order, Biden said he and his wife, Jill, have been taking walks with their dog around track at a nearby school.

“But otherwise, I’m just doing the things like we’re doing with you now, and trying to keep abreast and trying to urge and, how can I say it, cajole the President into doing the things that should’ve been done or could be done faster,” Biden said.