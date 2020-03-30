Trump says US will not pay for Prince Harry and Meghan’s security. They say they don’t need the help

Politics

President Donald Trump said Sunday that the United States would not pay to protect Prince Harry and his wife Meghan if they move to the US, but the Duke and Duchess say they’re not asking for any help.

“I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!” Trump tweeted.

But a Sussex spokesperson said in a statement to CNN on Sunday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the US government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made.

In January, Harry and Meghan announced their decision to step back from royal life and become “financially independent,” sharing their desire to “carve out a progressive new role within this institution” in an Instagram post.

They also said they planned to relocate to Canada on a part-time basis. While there, Canada has assisted the couple with security arrangements. However, those arrangements are set to end on March 31, when they officially bow out as senior royals.