California governor urges state leaders to issue stay-at-home orders: ‘What are you waiting for?’
California Gov. Gavin Newsom had a pointed question Wednesday for state leaders who haven’t yet issued stay-at-home orders amid the novel coronavirus pandemic: “What are you waiting for?”
Newsom, a Democrat, issued the first statewide mandatory restrictions in the United States last month, ordering California’s nearly 40 million residents to stay home to help combat the outbreak. He spoke to CNN’s Jake Tapper on “The Lead” as the virus continues to surge across the US, with more than 210,000 people infected and at least 4,650 deaths nationwide as of Wednesday afternoon. California alone has reported at least 8,150 cases and 150 deaths.
“Our message is this: ‘What are you waiting for?’ ” Newsom told Tapper when asked about governors who haven’t followed suit. “What more evidence do you need? If you think it’s not going to happen to you, there are many proof points all across this country; for that matter, around the rest of the world.”
“You’ll never regret overcompensating at the moment so that you’re preparing people for meeting this moment in the responsible way,” he continued.
At least 30 states and the District of Columbia have ordered their residents to stay at home.
Newsom told Tapper on Wednesday that more of those orders can help “bend the curve, can save lives and ultimately can get people back to work and get society back to some semblance of normalcy faster than anything else we can do.”
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump warned of a “painful” and “tough” two-week stretch ahead as he extended nationwide distancing measures that — even if followed closely — could still mean more than 100,000 and up to 240,000 Americans die in the pandemic.
“I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead. We’re going to go through a very tough two weeks,” Trump said during a news briefing, setting expectations for a dire fortnight where death rates spike.
It was a stark message from a President who had spent weeks downplaying the severity of the virus and who has lashed out at several Democratic governors responding to the crisis.
In turn, the President has garnered intense criticism from scores of governors over a lack of federal assistance. Several struggling states are becoming increasingly desperate to obtain needed medical supplies to outfit health care workers on the front lines of the fight against the pandemic.
Newsom on Wednesday stressed the need to “raise above the partisanship” during “times of crisis.”
“I’ve extended always an open hand, not a closed fist, in those circumstances and this is no different. But let me just be candid with you: I’d be lying to you to say that he hasn’t been responsive to our needs,” Newsom said of the President.
“Every time I’ve called the President, he’s quickly gotten on the line.”
Comments
1 Comment
1. “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China, and we have it under control. It’s going to be just fine.” (January 22)
2. “We pretty much shut it down coming in from China.” (February 2)
3. “The Coronavirus is very much under control in the USA. We are in contact with everyone and all
relevant countries. CDC & World Health have been working hard and very smart. Stock Market starting to look very good to me!” (February 22)
4. “We’re going very substantially down, not up. … We have it so well under control. I mean, we really have done a very good job.” (February 26)
5. “This is a flu. This is like a flu. … It’s a little like the regular flu that we have flu shots for. And we’ll essentially have a flu shot for this in a fairly quick manner.” (February 26)
6. “It’s going to disappear. One day —it’s like a miracle — it will disappear. And from our shores, we — you know, it could get worse before it gets better. It could maybe go away. We’ll see what happens. Nobody really knows.” (February 27)
7. “No, I’m not concerned at all. No, I’m not. No, we’ve done a great job.” (March 8)
8. “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 death. Think about that!” (March 9)
9. “This is a very contagious virus. It’s incredible. But it’s something we have tremendous control of.” (March 15)
10. “I don’t believe you need 40,000 or 30,000 ventilators. You know, you’re going to major hospitals sometimes, they’ll have two ventilators. And now, all of a sudden, they’re saying, can we order 30,000 ventilators?” (March 27)
11. “You call it germ, you can call it a flu. You can call it a virus. You can call it many different names. I’m not sure anybody knows what it is.” (March 27)
regressives actually believe this!!!
Golf and a hooker anyone!!! taxpayers are buying!!!