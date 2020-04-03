Supreme Court delays oral arguments scheduled for April

Politics

The Supreme Court said on Friday that it will postpone the remaining two weeks of oral arguments that were set to begin on April 20 and it is considering rescheduling some of the 20 or so cases that it has had to put off so far in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The delayed cases include arguments scheduled for this week on attempts by Democrats to obtain President Donald Trump’s financial records.

“The Court will consider rescheduling some cases from the March and April sessions before the end of the Term, if circumstances permit in light of public health and safety guidance at that time,” Kathy Arberg, a court spokeswoman, said in a statement. “The Court will consider a range of scheduling options and other alternatives if arguments cannot be held in the Courtroom before the end of the Term.”

According to the statement, the justices plan to issue opinions for all the cases that have been argued so far this term.

This story is breaking and will be updated.