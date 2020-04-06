5 things to know for April 6: Coronavirus, health, economy, elections, White House

Politics

It's not just toilet paper and ground beef people are stockpiling. Since coronavirus measures have made everything harder to get, some people are hoarding their illegal drugs of choice.

1. Coronavirus

The coronavirus has reached the massive Dharavi slum outside of Mumbai, which puts India at risk of being the next hot spot. Doctors fear if the virus spreads among the slum’s 1 million or so residents, it could signal disaster for the rest of the country. In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to the hospital as a precaution after testing positive for the virus two weeks ago. He will continue to lead the British government while under medical supervision. A glimmer of optimism is starting to shine in Spain and Italy: Both countries, which have been ravaged by the disease, are seeing a leveling off in their number of reported cases. The US marked its deadliest day yet in the fight against the disease this weekend, with 1,344 deaths reported on Saturday. The novel coronavirus has now infected more than 1.2 million people globally, including more than 330,000 in the US, and caused more than 69,000 deaths worldwide. Follow here for the latest updates.

2. Health

White House officials and medical experts are at odds over President Trump’s endorsement of unproven coronavirus treatments. Trump has repeatedly recommended hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malaria drug, and azithromycin, a common antibiotic, despite warnings from researchers that neither drug has been proven to treat or prevent someone from contracting Covid-19. This rift reportedly caused a heated disagreement in the Situation Room this weekend, with several aides and outside advisers siding with Trump. While researchers are conducting tests with hydroxychloroquine, doctors say it’s too early to be sure of its efficacy, and have warned its side effects could be dangerous to otherwise healthy individuals.

3. World economy

The meeting between Saudi Arabia, Russia and members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries has been postponed to April 9, sending an optimistic oil market into a bit of a backslide. Saudi Arabia and Russia have been locked in an epic price war since early March when the OPEC alliance cracked, flooding the oil market with cheap crude just as the coronavirus pandemic poked a giant hole in international demand. Trump says he’s optimistic the meeting, which will be held virtually, will end the price war and rebalance the market. Meanwhile, global stocks surged early Monday after hard-hit areas like Italy, Spain and New York City reported drops in coronavirus deaths.

4. Election 2020

The Republican National Committee and Wisconsin Republicans have asked the Supreme Court to freeze a lower court opinion that extends the state’s absentee ballot deadline, giving voters an extra six days to submit their ballots from election day to April 13. They say such a measure will threaten the integrity of the contest. Wisconsin has refused to postpone or alter its primary election, which is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7. After resisting any election day change for weeks, the state’s Gov. Tony Evers called a special legislative session this weekend in an attempt to change the contest to a vote-by-mail one and delay it until May, but as of now, the vote is still set for tomorrow.

5. White House

President Trump is catching heat for his recent firing of Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson. Atkinson was the one who told Congress about the whistleblower complaint that led to Trump’s impeachment. This little detail has led several people, including Atkinson, to suspect that his ousting was politically motivated. Even some Republicans have said Atkinson’s firing requires more of an explanation. Trump defended his decision by saying the inspector general “did a terrible job” and “took a fake report and gave it to Congress.” Atkinson is one of several officials involved in the impeachment trial who have since been removed or reassigned from their posts.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Kobe Bryant headlines the latest NBA Hall of Fame class

The legend will live forever.

Here’s why you should reconsider trying to conceive in quarantine

Plus, it will be pretty awkward to explain to your future child.

Lucky, the San Antonio Zoo’s oldest elephant, celebrates her birthday

The spry girl is 60 whole years young!

These are the long-lost hobbies people are revisiting during stay-at-home orders

Cross stitch gang, reporting for duty!

A Florida county is reminding people to keep one alligator’s length away from each other

And hopefully several alligators’ length away from any alligators.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$10 million

That’s how much Oprah is donating to coronavirus relief for Americans, including $1 million to America’s Food Fund to alleviate food insecurity.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“I hope in the years to come everyone will be able to take pride in how they responded to this challenge.”

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, in a rare televised speech to the nation calling for unity in the coronavirus crisis.

AND FINALLY

A 42,000-piece puzzle in less than 3 minutes

Not only is it fun to watch this come together, but the completed image is really something we can appreciate right now.

