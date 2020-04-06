US coronavirus death count likely an underestimate. Here’s why
Health experts are warning the national count of Covid-19 deaths in the United States could be underestimated as the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread.
This could be especially true because the reporting data can lag by an average of one to two weeks, according to the latest guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s.
Also, deaths due to Covid-19 “may be misclassified as pneumonia deaths in the absence of positive test results, and pneumonia may appear on death certificates as a comorbid condition,” the CDC noted, adding that “analyses to better understand and quantify reporting delays” for Covid-19 deaths and “related causes” are underway. In March, the CDC introduced a new code to accurately capture mortality due to Covid-19 on death certificates.
With that code, the CDC noted that Covid-19 “should be reported on the death certificate for all decedents where the disease caused or is assumed to have caused or contributed to death.”
When it comes to an accurate count of Covid-19 deaths in the US, “we really are just seeing the tip of the iceberg and a lot of it has to do with the tests we have available,” Dr. Panagis Galiatsatos, a pulmonary and critical care physician on the front lines at Johns Hopkins Medicine in Baltimore, said Monday morning.
The most commonly used Covid-19 test requires a nasal swab, which has led to some false negatives, Galiatsatos said, explaining that he believes a blood test is a more accurate means of detecting the coronavirus. He also said that such blood tests are already performed to diagnose other viral infections such as HIV, cytomegalovirus and hepatitis C.
“A better test would be a blood test to measure any protein particles of the virus in your bloodstream, as well as an antibody response,” Galiatsatos said. “I do think what we are seeing is a tip of an iceberg, and the numerator and denominator are truly disconnected.”
“A better test would be a blood test to measure any protein particles of the virus in your bloodstream, as well as an antibody response,” Galiatsatos said. “I do think what we are seeing is a tip of an iceberg, and the numerator and denominator are truly disconnected.”
T
he CDC said Monday it is preparing to use a blood test to survey whether people in the United States have antibodies from the novel coronavirus, according to a statement from CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund.
The tests have already been used to monitor immune responses in several coronavirus contact investigations, and they’ll be deployed in coming weeks “to further identify individuals who, due to mild infection, may have not known they were infected with SARS-CoV-2 and to monitor immunity in recovered individuals,” Nordlund said.
Last week, The US Food and Drug Administration issued its first emergency use authorization for a coronavirus test that looks for antibodies in the blood. Unlike most coronavirus tests, which generally require a swab and look for signs of the virus itself, antibody tests look instead for the body’s response to a virus.
That type of test, called a serology test, would be able to identify past coronavirus infections, although it may be less effective at identifying recent ones.
The authorized test, from a manufacturer called Cellex Inc., requires blood to be collected through a vein, and the test itself can only be performed in a certified lab.
Because antibodies can take time to develop, the FDA has previously warned against using antibody tests to definitively diagnose coronavirus.
But in issuing what is known as an Emergency Use Authorization for the new test, the FDA signaled that the benefits of using the new blood test outweighed the risks.
International leaders have long suspected Covid-19 cases and deaths have been undercounted because so many possible cases remain untested.
Globally, “in countries with poor testing there may be a huge margin between confirmed cases and cases unidentified or not tested. It may be greater by several factors,” Dr. Bharat Pankhania, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School in the United Kingdom, said in a statement distributed by the UK-based Science Media Centre on Friday.
Pankhania is referring to the worldwide Covid-19 case count, which now exceeds 1 million.
“The new virus is doing what has been expected of it to do,” Pankhania said in the statement. “It is highly transmissible, infectious and disease-causing, thus we can expect continued major global disruption lasting for a very long time and it is better to say so now, rather than to say, it will all be over in a few months. There are no indicators which direct us to believe this pandemic is going to be over in a few months.”
In the US, President Donald Trump warned over the weekend that “there will be a lot of deaths” in the coming weeks.
“This will be probably the toughest week between this week and next week,” the President said at a White House briefing Saturday. “And there will be a lot of death, unfortunately. But a lot less death than if this wasn’t done,” he said, referring to certain mitigation tactics, such as social distancing and stay-at-home orders.
Comments
13 Comments
Oregon peak estimated to be first week of May. Hang in there guys/gals, we can do it.
https://www.kgw.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/oregon-coronavirus-peak-may/283-8ab2f0e6-450d-4e82-99bb-b2c78a268046
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is a typical Democrat Dumbo- who has failed his state- much like Kate Brown has failed Oregon.
–
In a November 2015 New York Department of Health review- the following was clearly noted on page 30-
–
“during a severe influenza pandemic, there is likely to be a projected shortfall of ventilators… during peak week demand” !
–
Cuomo has spent all his time doing photo ops in front of emergency field hospitals (organized by the Trump Administration) bashing the President- the man is an absolute embarrassment !
–
Why isn’t KTVZ promoting this kind of information ? Their negligence during this historic period is duly noted- how they tried to keep their readers mis-informed- in the dark- purposefully stupid !
–
And I dare any Z21 representative to debate those allegations- go ahead- prove me wrong !
Interestingly enough, simply giving you a shovel has had more successful results
You prepared to debate those allegations or just hit and run like a group of Jr. High kids egging a house on Halloween ?
–
Its somehow fitting that you, without question, assume the position of a cranky old man whom everyone eggs
…
Darn it!
…
😛
And you are the ultimate partisan blind rump follower, who listens to no reason, has no sense and gets all his facts from the orange dumpkin himself! The day you have an original thought we will all cheer!
Red hat clown at it again. Apparently making up BS doesn’t get old.
Im glad oregon is trying to do a good job with this and im glad we are helping other areas that need it more, folks are all in this bat flu crisis together, both americans and worldwide- its good to see the chinese helping our people too, we can learn from both how they ate the bats to start the disease, and how they stopped the outbreak with less damage than us. As threatening as this time seems to people, im always thankful to hear how friends and neighbors are working to keep humanity from falling through the cracks
“its good to see the chinese helping our people too, we can learn from both how they ate the bats to start the disease, and how they stopped the outbreak with less damage than us.”
–
And you believe that ? That China has stopped their outbreak with less damage than us- even though major cities are going through an average of 500 “ceremonial ash urns” a day for what… no apparent reason ?
–
CNN has dumbed you down beyond comprehension !
“Stopped the outbreak with less damage than us”….are you serious?
Hate to agree with the above alt-right members of this community, but dude, China is not our friend here any more than Russia is. They tolerate us because we have money to spend, but the Chinese government will never do something nice for us just because it’s the right thing to do. The Chinese people are really awesome, I found them to be kind and friendly, but their government is not your friend. The fact that the pandemic started over there is whatever, seriously who cares where diseases start, but the Chinese propaganda machine is running full-on to try to spread misinformation about US military bringing it there and other stories that must be knocked down at every opportunity. That said, I really feel for Asian-Americans right now, they’re getting a lot of discrimination, if you are witness to it and feel like you can help, please do
Duh, theyve had less cases than america even with a bigger population
And you believe the number coming out of a communist dictatorship? If that’s true, let’s talk I can see you lots of stuff you need! 😂