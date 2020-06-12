CNN to host town hall on racial inequality and coronavirus with prominent black mayors

Politics

CNN will host a town hall on racial inequality and Covid-19 with four prominent black mayors on Sunday, the network announced Friday.

“MAYORS WHO MATTER” will air at 9 p.m. ET Sunday and will feature Mayors Muriel Bowser of Washington, Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta, Lori Lightfoot of Chicago and London Breed of San Francisco.

CNN’s Laura Coates will moderate the discussion addressing the death of George Floyd and the ensuing nationwide unrest, police reforms and the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The town hall comes as the gruesome video of Floyd’s killing at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer has prompted the kind of soul searching about the role of police in society and systemic racism in the criminal justice system, and the nation writ large, that many advocates have been urging for decades.

The mayors have been on the front lines of navigating the unrest in their cities while balancing considerations about the coronavirus pandemic, which has surpassed 2 million confirmed cases in the US, with experts predicting that tens of thousands more people will get infected and die in the months ahead.

Sunday night’s town hall will air on CNN and will stream for subscribers on CNN.com, CNN OTT apps for AppleTV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung SmartTV and Android TV, and CNN Mobile apps for iOS and Android.