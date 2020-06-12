Northam said he wouldn’t send Virginia’s National Guard to DC ‘for a photo-op’ after seeing other guardsmen ‘militarized’

Politics

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said that he decided not to send the state’s National Guard troops to Washington, DC, earlier this month after a call with President Donald Trump and other governors, in which Trump encouraged governors to use aggressive tactics on protesters.

“We actually had a phone conference with the President on the Monday morning. His rhetoric was just terrible. It was divisive,” the Democratic governor said Friday during a livestream interview with the Economic Club of Washington, DC.

“I saw what was getting ready to happen. Just looking at a lot of National Guard coming to Washington, being militarized, and I said, ‘I’m not going to send the National Guard for a photo-op.’ And that’s exactly what he ended up doing later that day so. So we decided, you know after hearing that and just seeing what was going on to, to keep our National Guard in Virginia,” he recalled.

Northam said he also needed the troops in his own state to help with the protests in Virginia cities.

He added that DC Mayor Muriel Bowser was not aware of the President’s request and had not asked for additional assistance from the national capital region.

“So I let the Secretary of Defense (Mark Esper) and the President know that until everybody, you know, is on the same sheet of music, we’re not planning on sending the National Guard to Washington, DC,” Northam said.

Protests in DC had turned violent the night of Sunday, May 31, as several stores downtown were broken into and vandalized and fires were set at the AFL-CIO headquarters and St. John’s Episcopal Church, both nearby the White House.

On June 1, Trump told the nation’s governors in a video teleconference to aggressively target violent protesters and that they must seek “retribution” for violent acts in their states.

Later that day, peaceful protesters were dispersed from Lafayette Square in Washington with tear gas and rubber bullets about 30 minutes before a curfew was set to take effect, after which Trump participated in a photo opportunity with a Bible outside St. John’s.

The following day, Northam announced during a news conference he would not send the Virginia National Guard to the nation’s capital.

“I’m not going to send our men and women in uniform of a very proud National Guard to Washington for a photo-op,” Northam said.

Roughly 5,000 National Guard troops had been called to patrol the nation’s capital — 3,900 out-of-state National Guard troops from 11 states, and 1,200 DC-based Guard troops — amid ongoing protests over the police killing of George Floyd, a black man who died at the hands of a white officer in Minneapolis.

While Northam did not deploy his state’s troops, neighboring Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, sent his state’s Guard troops to DC, which he said were tasked with helping guard national monuments.

Bowser later wrote a letter to Trump requesting that all out-of-state Guardsmen and “extraordinary” law enforcement be withdrawn from the city’s streets.

Trump said Sunday that he had ordered the National Guard to begin withdrawing from the city after days of peaceful protests, and the Secretary of the Army confirmed that out-of-state Guard troops would start returning home that night.