The week in 14 headlines
This week, leaders considered what’s in a name. Some are mulling removing Confederate statues from the US Capitol and others want to rename military bases named after Confederate leaders.
Monday
- States courting Trump directly as party officials scramble to find new city for GOP convention
- Police unions dig in as calls for reform grow
- Trump hasn’t met with protesters or visited Minneapolis despite precedent
Tuesday
- Barr tells DC mayor federal law enforcement was necessary because of unrest
- White House prepares new immigration limits, using coronavirus as cover
- A world away from Washington, loyal supporters stand by the President in Trump country
Wednesday
- Trump tackles policing reform from administration still lacking diversity
- ‘Always some sneaky trick’: Black voters in Georgia say the state’s primary meltdown was no accident
- Trump plans to restart rallies on Juneteenth in Tulsa, a city with a troubled racial history
Thursday
- Esper orders review of recent National Guard deployments
- Trump to accept nomination in Jacksonville after moving most of convention out of Charlotte
- GOP on Pelosi’s call to remove Confederate statues: It’s up to states
Friday
- TSA screens more than half a million for first time since pandemic hit
- Transparency concerns plague small business lending program over disclosing information about coronavirus relief loans
And that was the week in 14 headlines.
