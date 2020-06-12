Trump tries to stop subpoenas in emoluments case as DOJ plans appeal to Supreme Court

Politics

The Justice Department is trying to stop subpoenas of Trump-related businesses in a case over whether President Donald Trump is illegally accepting emoluments by owning the Trump International Hotel in Washington, DC.

Friday’s request comes as the Trump administration formally said it plans to appeal the case to the Supreme Court.

A federal appeals court last month revived a lawsuit by Maryland and the District of Columbia over the ownership of his hotel on Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington.

Maryland and DC sent out subpoenas in late 2018 for financial details Trump has long sought to protect, but Trump succeeded in keeping them on hold while he and the Justice Department appealed. Those subpoenas could become active again if the Supreme Court doesn’t move quickly.

“The government intends to seek Supreme Court review, but in the interim, this unprecedented case will continue and discovery will resume unless the stay is extended,” the Justice Department wrote to the 4th US Circuit Court of Appeals. “That intrusive and burdensome discovery into the President’s financial affairs and official actions, including subpoenas to five federal agencies, would require the government to expend substantial resources and impose irreparable harm on the President.”