Bob Woodward’s new book on Trump administration coming this September

President Donald Trump is about to get the Bob Woodward treatment again.

Woodward’s second book about the Trump administration is scheduled for release on September 15 in the lead-up to the November presidential election. The title and cover of the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter’s new book has not yet been released.

The book is now posted on Amazon as “untitled” with the description, “Bob Woodward’s second work of nonfiction on the Trump presidency.”

Sources with knowledge of the book tell CNN that Woodward has been working on the follow-up to his 2018 runaway bestseller “Fear” for the last 18 months.

In January, Trump announced in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham that he had sat down with Woodward for the upcoming book. Trump’s admission came as a surprise after he was openly critical of “Fear,” despite being offered an opportunity to be interviewed.

“I was interviewed by a very, very good writer, reporter,” Trump said. “I can say Bob Woodward. He said he’s doing something and this time I said, ‘maybe I’ll sit down.'”

Woodward’s new book will arrive at an especially tumultuous time in Trump’s presidency amid the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent economic fallout, national protests on race and the 2020 presidential election. Since “Fear” was published, Trump has also been impeached for his efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Woodward’s “Fear” provided front-row accounts from inside the Oval Office of feuds and clashes within the administration, as well as how senior administration officials and Trump’s own private lawyer tried to stop him from acting on what they viewed as his most dangerous impulses.