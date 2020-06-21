John Bolton says he will vote for Joe Biden for president over Trump

Politics

Former national security adviser John Bolton, a lifelong Republican, said he will vote for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in the November election over his former boss, President Donald Trump.

“In 2016 I voted for Trump over Hillary Clinton,” he told the Daily Telegraph in an interview published Sunday. “Now, having seen this president up close, I cannot do this again. My concern is for the country, and he does not represent the Republican cause that I want to back.”

In the interview to promote his new book “The Room Where It Happened,” Bolton insisted that voting for Biden was not betraying his GOP roots because he said he didn’t believe Trump represented the Republican Party.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.