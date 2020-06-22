Ousted US attorney Berman refused to sign Justice Department letter criticizing New York’s Covid restrictions

Politics

Geoffrey Berman, the federal prosecutor ousted over the weekend by the Trump administration, recently refused to sign a letter from the Justice Department that criticized New York City’s coronavirus restrictions that affect religious institutions, a person briefed on the matter said.

Attorney General William Barr wasn’t aware of the dispute, and it had nothing to do with the ouster of Berman, the person said. The letter was sent Friday from the Justice Department.

As CNN has reported, tensions between Berman and Barr, and other officials at Justice headquarters in Washington, had built over the years and they had planned last year to remove him before backing off when the investigation into Rudy Giuliani’s associates became public.

Berman’s refusal to sign the letter was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

