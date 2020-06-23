European Union considering recommendation to block entry to Americans due to coronavirus surge
As European Union nations continue to ease coronavirus restrictions, the EU is considering recommending that member states block American visitors from visiting their countries due to the surge of coronavirus cases in the US, according to two EU diplomats.
“The criteria will be focused on circulation of the virus,” said one EU diplomat, adding that Brussels is looking to keep out travelers from countries “where the virus is circulating most actively.”
No final decisions have been made and it is ultimately up to individual members to decide who can enter each country.
The New York Times was first to report on the possibility. The EU diplomats had not seen the draft lists of acceptable travelers the Times reported on, but they said they are aware that discussions are ongoing.
CNN has asked the State Department for comment.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
This is horrible news of course, bad for their economies, bad for ours, bad for global democracy peace and safety, bad for all of those with proud european heritage who are sick of hearing about the rights of brown people, bad for stocks and retirement accounts, bad for our homelands morale
…
there is no silver lining to this cloud unless you are an anti-civil-society despot, russssians like putin certainly would see this development as all silver lining, the faster the usa can fall out of the first world with its pants around its ankles, the better for them
!
We used to be the leader of the free world and it looks like soon we wont even be allowed to visit the free world, this is not making america great again at all, comrade president is actively making america worse again every day and we can see it on paper
#
maga
Considering how irresponsible trump has been in his handling of covid-19 that would be perfectly understandable.