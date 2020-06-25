Coronavirus task force to hold first public briefing in nearly 2 months as cases rise

Politics

The White House announced Thursday night that Vice President Mike Pence would lead a public coronavirus task force briefing Friday morning, the first public meeting in almost two months.

The announcement comes as at least 30 states are seeing a resurgence in cases of Covid-19, and California, Oklahoma and Texas are seeing fresh high peaks.

The briefing will not take place at the White House, but at the Department of Health and Human Services, according to a schedule released by the White House.

The public meeting comes as President Donald Trump has tried to declare the pandemic “over” despite the rising numbers, and has instead focused his administration’s energy on reopening the economy.

He has also resumed campaign rallies, despite warnings by health experts on his own task force that the events could be super spreaders of the virus.

At his Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally Saturday, eight members of his advance staff tested positive for the virus. Since then, the Secret Service has announced that agents who attended the rally will be quarantining for two weeks. Campaign staffers who attended the rally are also quarantining.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.