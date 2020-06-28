Anti-Trump Republican group’s new ad slams President over coronavirus deaths hitting the ‘Greatest Generation’

Politics

A group formed by anti-Trump Republicans will air a new ad Sunday that slams President Donald Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and for the deaths of World War II veterans and other senior citizens who belonged to the ‘Greatest Generation.’

“They did nothing less than save the world … and it didn’t come without great sacrifice,” the narrator intones over images from the World War II era, a reminder of how previous generations have given up their comfortable lives for noble causes.

The Lincoln Project ad then cuts to Trump urging states to reopen amid the pandemic.

“We cannot let the cure be worse than the problem itself,” Trump says as the ad ends with video of an elderly hospital patient clinging to life.

“Haven’t we asked enough of the greatest generation?” the ad asks.

John Orloff, one of the writers behind the iconic HBO drama about World War II, “Band of Brothers,” wrote the Lincoln Project spot.

Lincoln Project co-founder Reed Galen said Trump’s record on the pandemic deserves to be on the ballot in the November election.

“Americans should judge Trump on his inhumanity for accepting us as expendable,” Galen said.

The advertisement, which will launch Sunday with a $100,000 digital buy in targeted markets, will be seen first in Florida, Arizona, Texas and South Carolina, states that are defined in large part by their military communities. The states have also experienced recent spikes in coronavirus cases.

Previous ads from the GOP anti-Trump organization have infuriated the President, who has dubbed members of the group as “losers.”

The Lincoln Project, which encourages Republicans to abandon Trump, has become something of a renegade force in the party, featuring well-known GOP operatives John Weaver, Rick Wilson, Stuart Stevens, Steve Schmidt, Tara Setmayer, and George Conway, husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.