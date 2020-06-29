Supreme Court upholds funding requirement for foreign organizations

Politics

The Supreme Court upheld on Monday a requirement that foreign organizations must have policies opposing prostitution and sex trafficking in order to receive funding from the federal government.

The vote was split along ideological lines, with a 5-3 vote and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor not taking part in the opinion. Justice Brett Kavanaugh delivered the opinion of the court.

The case challenged a requirement in a 2003 law authorizing billions in US government funds for combating HIV and AIDS that no funds go to an organization that does not have a “policy explicitly opposing prostitution and sex trafficking.”

This is the requirement’s second visit to the Supreme Court. The justices held in 2015 that the requirement was unconstitutional under the First Amendment, because it required US-based NGO’s “to pledge allegiance to the Government’s policy of eradicating prostitution.”

Despite the Supreme Court’s decision, according to the Alliance for Open Society International’s court brief, the government continued to apply the requirement to funding for organizations and their foreign affiliates — to which a district court responded by filing a permanent injunction. That injunction was appealed, and the administration now argues that the affiliates the policy was imposed against have no First Amendment standing because they are incorporated outside of the United States.

Kavanaugh writes in his opinion that “Plaintiffs’ foreign affiliates were incorporated in other countries and are legally separate from plaintiffs’ American organizations.”

The respondents argued that the same constitutional standard should apply to those foreign affiliates — despite where they are incorporated. Agencies in the case “comprise and carry out their work through unified networks of entities operating around the world that ‘share the same name, logo, brand, and mission,'” they said in court papers.