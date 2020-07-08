Houston mayor asks for contract review in push to cancel Texas GOP in-person convention

Politics

The city of Houston is exploring legal options to stop the Texas Republican Party from holding its state convention in-person next week amid a spike in coronavirus cases.

Escalating his push for the Texas GOP to hold its convention virtually, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, a Democrat, said Wednesday that he has asked the city’s legal department to review the contract between the State Republican Executive Committee and the convention venue’s operator, Houston First Corporation.

The mayor said during a City Council meeting that the city will exercise any provisions it finds that would allow it to cancel the contract and not allow the GOP convention to go forward.

“Where there are provisions that would allow us to cancel this convention, we will exercise those provisions,” Turner said. “The plan is to exercise those provisions, to cancel this agreement, this contract, today, to not go forward with this convention.”

The Texas GOP convention is set to be held indoors at the George R. Brown Convention Center from July 16-18 and is expected to draw thousands to downtown Houston. Committee meetings are set to begin on July 13.

Texas GOP Chairman James Dickey said in a statement Wednesday that the party’s legal team is “assessing the ability of the City to act at this time in this manner and weighing our legal options.”

“We are prepared to take all necessary steps to proceed in the peaceable exercise of our constitutionally protected rights,” Dickey said.

The Texas Republican Party had previously announced that the convention will have multiple precautions and safety measures for attendees, including thermal scanners at entrances and hand sanitizer stations throughout the convention. Masks will be provided to comply with the governor’s mandate.

Meeting areas will be “deep-cleaned thoroughly” between gatherings and there will be expanded seating allowing attendees to practice social distancing, the party said.

Dickey on Wednesday reiterated the safety measures implemented for the convention.

“After allowing tens of thousands of protestors to peaceably assemble in the same city, in the same area, without any of the safety precautions and measures we have taken, he is seeking to deny a political Party’s critical electoral function that should be equally protected under the constitution,” Dickey said of Turner.

The party had previously said that it prepared for an online convention as the “ultimate contingency plan.”

On Monday, the mayor’s office said it sent a letter to the Texas GOP’s executive director urging them to cancel the in-person convention and hold it virtually.

“Health inspectors will be on-site for the entire convention to ensure all guidelines are being followed. If they are not, the inspectors have the authority to shut down the convention,” the office said on Twitter.

The office also said it sent the state GOP “conditions they must adhere to in order to hold the convention.”

The Houston Health Department’s health authority, Dr. David Persse, sent a letter to Turner and the Houston First Corporation’s president on Tuesday, warning that the convention is a “clear and present danger to the health and well-being of convention attendees, workers, local hotel and restaurant owners and Houstonians because of the surging pandemic.”

Turner on Wednesday called it “a letter that as the mayor of Houston that I simply cannot ignore or overlook.”

“It is not prudent, it is not wise, and it is not in the public health safety of this city, the delegates, the employees and others, for this convention — the state Republican convention to move forward, and we will exercise the provisions of the contract to cancel this convention,” Turner said of the planned gathering.

In a statement on its website, the George R. Brown Convention Center and Houston First Corporation said they do not make any decisions on postponing or canceling an event, instead leaving it to the discretion of the event organizers.

Texas on Wednesday had at least 216,026 reported cases and 745 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Harris County, which encompasses Houston and is the most populous county in Texas, leads the state in confirmed cases.