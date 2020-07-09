Manhattan federal prosecutor ousted by Barr to testify before House panel

Politics

Geoffrey Berman, the former US attorney in Manhattan fired last month following a tense standoff with Attorney General William Barr, will appear on Capitol Hill Thursday in House Democrats’ latest push to scrutinize what they charge is unprecedented politicization of the Justice Department.

Berman appears behind closed doors before the House Judiciary Committee to discuss his dismissal as US attorney for the Southern District of New York, which has investigated a number of President Donald Trump’s associates. Berman was fired after initially refusing Barr’s request for him to resign during a meeting in New York, sparking a chaotic and confusing 24 hours in the most powerful prosecutors’ office outside Washington.

Barr’s critics say Berman’s firing, which Trump carried out at Barr’s request, is only the latest in a series of moves the attorney general has made to aid the President. Democrats have criticized Barr on multiple fronts, including his handling of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, the dismissal of charges against Trump’s first national security adviser Michael Flynn and his role in the forceful removal of peaceful protesters outside the White House.

Thursday’s closed-door interview comes ahead of Barr’s scheduled public testimony before the House Judiciary Committee later this month.

Last month, the panel held a public hearing where two current Justice Department prosecutors — including a former member of Mueller’s team — accused Barr of politicizing the sentencing of Trump’s longtime friend Roger Stone and meddling in antitrust investigations involving the cannabis industry. The committee has also lined up a witness who filed a whistleblower complaint with the Justice Department inspector general to testify about the handling of an investigation into Walmart and opioids.

Some Democrats have urged the House to begin impeachment proceedings against Barr, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi tamped down that talk last month, saying Democrats should instead “solve our problems by going to the polls.”

Barr and Trump’s Republican allies in Congress have dismissed allegations of politicization. Barr spokeswoman Kerri Kupec dismissed the calls for Barr’s impeachment as “a political thing.”

“If people have a problem with Bill Barr coming back to the Department of Justice to restore one system of justice, not a two-tiered system, I think that says a lot more about the critics than it does about the attorney general,” Kupec said in an interview last month on “Fox and Friends.”

Thursday’s hearing is Berman’s first public appearance since his abrupt and tumultuous departure.

In June, Barr attempted to push Berman out of his post by issuing a press release late on a Friday evening that said Berman was “stepping down.” Earlier that day, however, Berman and Barr had met privately in person at a Manhattan hotel, where Barr asked him to leave his position — and Berman refused.

That night, following Barr’s press release, Berman issued his own statement, saying Barr’s announcement was the first he had heard of his purported departure. “I have not resigned, and have no intention of resigning, my position,” Berman wrote.

The following afternoon, Barr said in a letter that he had asked Trump to fire Berman, and Trump had agreed to do so. Barr provided no justification for wanting Berman removed.

The bitter episode was a hurried and messy end to Berman’s tenure, but his tensions with Barr stretched back nearly to the start of Barr’s leadership. The two clashed over specific cases, notably the prosecution of Turkish bank Halkbank, but their relationship also suffered due to more general concerns, including Barr’s attempt to micromanage certain matters.

Under Berman, the Manhattan US Attorney’s office had prosecuted or investigated a number of high-profile and politically sensitive matters, including the case against former Trump personal attorney Michael Cohen and an ongoing probe of Trump confidante Rudy Giuliani. In the months prior to Berman’s departure, prosecutors in the office had expressed suspicions that Barr was funneling other politically sensitive cases to other federal prosecutors’ offices.

Berman’s successor is his former deputy, Audrey Strauss, who is now acting US attorney for the Southern District of New York. Barr initially sought to install, Craig Carpenito, a prosecutor close to Barr who is now the US attorney in New Jersey, to serve as Berman’s acting replacement.

Berman said in a statement that he had agreed to leave “in light of Attorney General Barr’s decision to respect the normal operation of law.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler said at last month’s hearing that the Berman firing was part of a pattern of misconduct involving Barr.

“If this had been an isolated incident — if the attorney general had simply misjudged the situation and thought that Mr. Berman would go quietly — then we might chalk up this episode to simple miscommunication and incompetence,” the New York Democrat said. “But make no mistake: this was not an isolated incident.”

Barr is scheduled to appear before the House Judiciary Committee on July 28 for a general oversight hearing, in what will be his first appearance before the panel since his confirmation as attorney general in February 2019.