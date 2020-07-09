Trump to visit wounded service members at Walter Reed on Saturday

Politics

President Donald Trump will visit Walter Reed on Saturday to visit wounded service members, multiple sources told CNN and the White House later confirmed.

“President Trump is expected to travel to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday to visit brave combat wounded service members and their families as well as health care staff who have been caring for COVID-19 patients during the pandemic,” White House spokesman Judd Deere told CNN on Thursday.

Trump’s last trip to Walter Reed in November raised questions about his health.

Then-press secretary Stephanie Grisham told CNN at the time the President underwent a “quick exam and labs” but several experts familiar with White House medical procedures said Trump would be able to get any routine lab work done at the White House’s on site clinic.

This story is breaking and will be updated.