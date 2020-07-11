Michelle Obama shares heartwarming video of a father and his daughter singing ‘I love my Black so much’

Politics

Michelle Obama shared a video on Instagram of an adorable dad and daughter duo singing a song with an important message.

“I love my Black so much, so much, so much. We are strong, and we are powerful,” Daniel Johnson, 25, and Dakota, 5, sang in the powerful video posted on Thursday by the former first lady.

Obama captioned the video: “I just love this! Dakota and Daniel are so right: We are strong. #BlackJoy.”

The video was meant to be a way for Johnson to teach his daughter self-love, and it quickly went viral. People all over the world are now sharing it as a message of love and acceptance, he said.

“The video was to empower her! But ended up impacting the world,” Johnson told CNN. “It was surreal when she shared it. I got a phone call about it, I didn’t even know. I was driving at the time and had to pull over and process everything.”

Obama has been a vocal supporter of the ongoing protests calling for racial justice and equality. In May, she shared her feelings on Instagram about the recent killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and others.

“It just goes on, and on, and on. Race and racism is a reality that so many of us grow up learning to just deal with. But if we ever hope to move past it, it can’t just be on people of color to deal with it. It’s up to all of us — Black, White, everyone — no matter how well-meaning we think we might be, to do the honest, uncomfortable work of rooting it out,” she said.

“It starts with self-examination and listening to those whose lives are different from our own. It ends with justice, compassion and empathy that manifests in our lives and on our streets,” Obama added.

Johnson, who has been a musician his entire life, said he often uses music to connect with Dakota and 8-month-old Taylor Ann, as well as to teach them important life lessons.

In fact, Dakota was unable to speak until he started using music to help her communicate, he said.

Now his message to his daughters is being heard all over the world.

“We want everyone to just love and also love themselves,” Johnson said. “That’s the key to this life. Love who you are no matter what anyone has to say. When you love yourself, no one can tell you anything different.”