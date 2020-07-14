Trump to discuss China in afternoon Rose Garden event

Politics

President Donald Trump plans to address China during afternoon remarks at the White House, officials said.

The 5 p.m. ET Rose Garden event was added to the President’s schedule mid-afternoon. It was billed as a “press conference,” though previously the White House has advertised events as press conferences only to have Trump depart without taking questions.

The President has faced growing pressure to adopt a tougher stance on China as the country exerts new control over Hong Kong and as its handling of the coronavirus comes under scrutiny.

The issue has become a leading election year topic as Trump and his rival Joe Biden each attempt to paint the other as weak in the face of aggression from Beijing. Both sides have used the issue in campaign ads.

Trump has stated he is unhappy with the country but that he’s not yet planning to scrap the trade agreement he struck with Chinese President Xi Jinping last year.

“I think what China has done to the world with what took place — the China plague, you can call it the China virus; you can call it whatever you want to call it, it’s about 20 different names — what they did to the world should not be forgotten,” Trump said Monday at a policing roundtable.

At the start of July, the US Senate approved a final version of legislation that would punish China for moves that lawmakers fear will crush democratic freedoms in Hong Kong.

The measure would impose sanctions on businesses and individuals that help China restrict Hong Kong’s autonomy. It was approved by unanimous consent and has been awaiting Trump’s signature.

On Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced a formal rejection of “most” of China’s maritime claims in the South China Sea, the latest in the escalation between Washington and Beijing.

Last week, the Trump administration took action against Chinese officials for their involvement in human rights abuses in the Xinjiang region, where Uyghur Muslims and other minority groups have been detained and tortured.

And two weeks ago, the administration announced visa restrictions on current and former Chinese officials who it says “were responsible for eviscerating Hong Kong’s freedoms.”