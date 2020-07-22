Trump set to expand federal policing effort to Chicago and Albuquerque

Politics

President Donald Trump is set to expand a federal law enforcement operation to two American cities on Wednesday, a person familiar with the plans said, even as local leaders voice resistance to the move.

The steps come as Trump seeks to bolster his “law and order” image ahead of November’s election. In television and online ads, Trump has increasingly turned to dark themes of violence and chaos as he seeks to paint his Democratic rival Joe Biden as anti-police.

Trump is due to announce the expansion of the Operation Legend initiative during afternoon remarks from the White House. The Justice Department program was established in Kansas City and utilizes federal law enforcement officers from the FBI, US Marshals Service, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to combat violent crime.

Trump plans to announce Wednesday he is expanding the program to Chicago and Albuquerque, the person familiar with the announcement said.

The White House did not confirm the expansion, but an official said Trump would “provide an update on Operation Legend, the coordinated law enforcement initiative that recently surged federal resources to Kansas City in an effort to help local officials fight the surge of violent crime in the city.”

The program is named for 4-year-old LeGend Taliferro, a Kansas City resident who was fatally shot while sleeping at home.

When it was announced, the Justice Department described the initiative as “a sustained, systematic and coordinated law enforcement initiative across all federal law enforcement agencies working in conjunction with state and local law enforcement officials to fight the sudden surge of violent crime.”

The program doesn’t require the explicit invitation from local leaders, and many have resisted having federal officers patrolling their streets.

Chicago’s mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, tweeted on Tuesday evening: “Under no circumstances will I allow Donald Trump’s troops to come to Chicago and terrorize our residents.”

Earlier in the day, she said she would “welcome actual partnership, but we do not welcome dictatorship.”

And New Mexico Democratic Sen. Martin Heinrich tweeted after being informed the operation was expanding to Albuquerque that federal law enforcement wasn’t welcome.

“Given the mess it created in Portland, I let him know in no uncertain terms that this isn’t the kind of ‘help’ that Albuquerque needs,” he wrote on Twitter.

Heinrich was referring to a separate Trump administration effort, led by the Department of Homeland Security, to quell protests in Oregon that has drawn scrutiny for its tactics.

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump was “very discouraged by the violence that he’s seen in Chicago” and claimed Lightfoot was “clearly unable to control her streets.”

A day earlier, Trump himself suggested he would expand the deployment of federal law enforcement officers to other cities led by Democrats.

“We’re not going to let this happen in our country,” he said, naming New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Detroit, Baltimore and Oakland, California. “All run by liberal Democrats.”

Trump has turned increasingly to “law and order” themes as he works to portray Biden as weak on crime. His attacks, however, have relied on false talking points, including that Biden supports defunding police.

In fact, Biden has said he supports increasing funds for community policing efforts.

But that hasn’t stopped Trump’s campaign from releasing fear-mongering ads that suggest 911 calls would go unanswered if Biden is elected president, including one this week that depicted an elderly woman being attacked in her home.

Facebook ads in a similar vein depicted protesters attacking police officers, casting the election choice as “public safety vs. chaos and violence.”

Yet the photo of the attack was not from recent events in the United States; its caption on Wikicommons indicated it was taken in 2014 during pro-Democracy protests in Kiev, Ukraine.