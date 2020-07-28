Park Police chief denies clearing of Lafayette Square was tied to Trump’s visit to church

Politics

President Donald Trump’s visit to a church near the White House on June 1 was not the motivation for clearing the area of peaceful protesters, the head of the US Park Police told Congress on Tuesday.

Acting Chief Gregory Monahan said the dispersal began about an hour after trucks carrying fortified fencing arrived near Lafayette Square after days of violent protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Soon after the group was cleared, President Donald Trump walked through the area for a photo opportunity outside St. John’s Church off the park.

“We did not clear the park for a photo op,” Monahan testified. “There was 100%, zero, no correlation between our operation and the President’s visit to the church.”

Monahan said the Park Police’s operation “was solely centered around the clearing of H street and the north end of Lafayette Park to deescalate the sustained level of violence that you saw over the previous three days and then again on June 1st.”

A major in the DC National Guard, Adam D. DeMarco, will testify Tuesday that the fencing arrived at the scene several hours after the clearing operation began. Monahan said DeMarco “was mistaken.”

DeMarco is also expected to challenge the Trump administration’s description of the crowd that evening as violent.

“The demonstrators were behaving peacefully, exercising their First Amendment rights,” DeMarco is expected to say, adding he was surprised the clearing operation began well in advance of a 7 p.m. ET curfew set by Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser. DeMarco, who described himself as one of the senior National Guard officials on the scene, ran as a Democrat for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District in 2018.

The operation was criticized at the hearing by Democrats as excessively aggressive, while Republican members said “anarchists” and other agitators were in the crowd.

Monahan testified the group threw “projectiles” towards his officers, and that some people attempted to jump two rows of low fencing on June 1 in advance of the clearing. In previous days, more than 50 Park Police officers were injured after “bricks, rocks, caustic liquids, water bottles, lit flares, fireworks, and 2×4 sections of wood” were thrown at them.

Attorney General William Barr has defended the use of force to clear the protesters, saying his decision to disperse protesters followed signs that the crowd was “becoming increasingly unruly.”

Monahan said he saw the attorney general in the park that evening but that the two did not have a conversation. (Monahan reports to the interior secretary rather than the attorney general.)

Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat, said he is concerned the dispersal was motivated by “partisan hostility directed from above.”

Jody Hice, a Georgia Republican, said he hopes members of Congress can “see beyond the biased scope” through which Democrats view the incident.

The tactics used in clearing the demonstrators is also expected to come under scrutiny at the hearing, and is the subject of several investigations. Monahan has denied his officers used tear gas, even after his spokesman, Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, said in an interview with the website Vox that “it was a mistake” to deny the dispersants used were tear gas.