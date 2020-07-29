Homeland Security and Oregon reach deal to begin withdrawing federal agents from Portland

Politics

The Trump administration has reached an agreement with Oregon's Democratic governor to withdraw federal officers from downtown Portland, though the Department of Homeland Security says it will maintain a presence in the city for the time being.

The decision to send federal agents into Portland earlier this month escalated tensions in the city, which has seen prolonged and at times violent protests for the past two months over demands for racial justice and police accountability. President Donald Trump and acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf have said the federal officers were there to protect a federal courthouse in the city's downtown that has been a focal point for protesters, but the officers have also clashed with demonstrators.

Wolf said late Wednesday morning that Oregon State Police "will coordinate" with federal authorities to ensure the protection of federal facilities, such as the courthouse, but also said DHS "will continue to maintain our current, augmented federal law enforcement personnel in Portland until we are assured that the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and other deferral properties will no longer be attacked."

That's in contrast to an announcement by Gov. Kate Brown, who tweeted, "The federal government has agreed to withdraw federal officers from Portland. They have acted as an occupying force & brought violence. Starting tomorrow, all Customs and Border Protection & ICE officers will leave downtown Portland."

CNN has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security, Customs and Border Protection, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement for an update on agency personnel in Portland.

Trump has repeatedly pointed to Portland and other cities experiencing protests as evidence that Democratic officials are unable to maintain order, and has prominently featured images of clashes in his reelection campaign.

"We have the courthouse very well secure," Trump told reporters at the White House Wednesday morning. "We're not leaving until they secure their city."

This story is breaking and will be updated.