Trump said he may deliver convention speech from White House

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is considering delivering his Republican National Convention speech from the White House after scrapping his plans to deliver the speech in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“Well we are thinking about it. It would be easiest from the standpoint of security,” he said during an interview with “Fox and Friends.” “We are thinking about doing it from the White House because there’s no movement. It’s easy, and I think it’s a beautiful setting and we are thinking about that. It’s certainly one of the alternatives. It’s the easiest alternative, I think it’s a beautiful alternative.”

Ethics experts say Trump entertaining the notion of accepting the nomination from White House property highlights his willingness to trample on norms.

A federal law, known as the Hatch Act, generally forbids the use of government property and employees for political activities with some exceptions. The President and vice president are exempted, but some previous officeholders have sought to limit political activity in the White House, for instance, by holding political events elsewhere or in the residential spaces of the presidential mansion.

“This is an overt campaign act,” Kedric Payne, general counsel and senior director of ethics at the Campaign Legal Center, said of Trump’s move. “He’s been riding the line in making statements about Biden at White House events. This is beyond the line.”

Convention planners were considering the White House South Lawn for the acceptance speech, The Washington Post reported Tuesday night, citing a Republican familiar with the talks. Those involved with the convention also told the Post a decision has not been made on the location of the celebratory events that will be held during the convention. They also said the South Lawn and Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., were also under consideration for convention celebrations, the paper reported.

The coronavirus pandemic has upended the 2020 election cycle, causing both political parties to change convention plans and campaign methods. The RNC has repeatedly shifted its plans and made numerous changes to the nominating process and the Democratic National Convention will have limited prime-time programming each night of the event.

Trump previously insisted on accepting the Republican nomination before a large crowd and pushed the RNC to look for a new venue to host a full, in-person convention after North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, raised public health concerns about having massive gatherings in Charlotte. Portions of the event were set to be held in Jacksonville, Florida but Trump later canceled those plans and announced he would make the acceptance speech in Charlotte before backing out of that event, too.

Mentioning Republican lawmakers Reps. Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan also making speeches, Trump said, “I will probably do mine live from the White House,” adding “If for some reason somebody had difficulty with it, I could go some place else.”

