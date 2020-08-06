Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tests positive for coronavirus

Politics

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The announcement came shortly before DeWine, a Republican, was scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump in Cleveland.

DeWine was tested as part of the “standard protocol” to greet Trump on the tarmac at Burke Lakefront Airport, the governor’s office said in a statement. He is returning to Columbus, where he and his wife Fran will both be tested.

DeWine tweeted Thursday that he’s not experiencing symptoms at this time.

“As part of the standard protocol to greet President Trump on the tarmac in Cleveland, I took a COVID test. I tested positive. I have no symptoms at this time. I’m following protocol and will quarantine at home for the next 14 days,” he wrote.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted was also tested for coronavirus Thursday ahead of Trump’s visit and tested negative, DeWine’s office said.

DeWine is the latest politician to test positive for coronavirus shortly before they were scheduled to meet with Trump. Last week, GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert, who has frequently refused to wear a mask, tested positive for the virus shortly before he was scheduled to fly aboard Air Force One with Trump to Texas.

DeWine is the second known governor to test positive for coronavirus, after Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt announced in July he had contracted Covid-19.

“The President wishes Governor DeWine a speedy and full recovery and commends the job he’s doing for the great state of Ohio,” White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere tweeted.

DeWine’s diagnosis is particularly notable as he has taken aggressive measures to slow the spread of coronavirus in his state, including issuing a stay-at-home order, a mask mandate, closing schools and postponing the state primary. His warnings about the seriousness of the pandemic early on and following the advice of health experts have differed from Trump’s repeated downplaying of the virus and propensity to contradict the doctors on his coronavirus task force. DeWine has also taken a slower approach than other Republican governors in reopening his state.

The Ohio Democratic Party said it is saddened to hear about DeWine’s positive coronavirus test result and offered support for the governor.

“We know how hard he’s been working to keep Ohioans safe, and this is just one more reminder that this virus can impact everyone,” the party’s chairman David Pepper said in a statement. “As fellow Ohioans, we stand with and support our governor and his family at this time.”

This story has been updated with additional background information and reaction.