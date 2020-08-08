Trump to sign executive orders after stimulus talks broke down on Capitol Hill
President Donald Trump will sign executive orders on Saturday after stimulus discussions broke down this week on Capitol Hill, two senior White House officials told CNN.
The executive actions, which Trump laid out Friday at a hastily called news conference at his New Jersey golf club, are expected to include a payroll tax deferment, extending unemployment benefits, extending an eviction moratorium and deferring student loan payments and forgiving their interest.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.
Comments
1 Comment
Now the President needs to sign an EO to get rid of failed Governor Kate Brown- who still hasn’t completely 100% fixed her failed unemployment office going on six months now !
–
I guarantee you all- if this President was at the helm- Oregon would be back at work- schools would be open- fewer people would be sick or dying from this questionable “pandemic”- life would be very much back to normal- and Oregonians on both sides of the cascades wouldn’t be living in fear of anti-fa BLM looters and rioters !
–
The President got us all cash in our pockets- everyone ! Brown hasn’t put a dime into the kitty yet sits around making threats of punishment and pain for those who don’t play her way !
A complete loser and we can’t say it enough !
–
Sign the petition to throw her out !