State Dept watchdog report downplays allegations of racist and sexist comments by Woody Johnson but calls for further review

Politics

A State Department watchdog report on the American embassy in London and the wider US diplomatic mission to the United Kingdom downplayed allegations that Ambassador Robert “Woody” Johnson made racist and sexist comments to staff, but states his management style had a “negative effect” on the morale of some staff and notes that “a more thorough review by the Department is warranted.”

CNN was the first to report on the accusations of Johnson’s inappropriate comments. The State Department disagreed with the call for an additional review of his “compliance with Department Equal Employment Opportunity or leadership policies.”

The 43-page report released Wednesday makes scant mention of the specific accusations against the ambassador. It also makes no mention of allegations that he attempted to use his official post to steer business to President Donald Trump’s personal property. A source familiar with the report said a separate report on those allegations is in the works.

The Office of Inspector General (OIG) examined “executive direction, policy and program implementation, resource management, and information management operations at Embassy London” and operations at the consulates in Belfast and Edinburgh.

They “found that some staff were impacted by the Ambassador’s demanding, hard driving work style and it had a negative effect on morale in some embassy sections,” the report says.

“In addition, OIG learned, through employee questionnaires and interviews, that the Ambassador sometimes made inappropriate or insensitive comments on topics generally considered Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO)-sensitive, such as religion, sex, or color,” the report says.

Citing the Foreign Affairs Manual — which guides the State Department — the report notes that “offensive or derogatory comments, based on an individual’s race, color, sex, or religion, can create an offensive working environment and could potentially rise to a violation of EEO laws.”

“Based on the information that OIG learned during the inspection, and pursuant to the requirements in 3 FAM 1526.2” — the section outlining the Department’s responsibilities under the “discriminatory harassment” policy — “a more thorough review by the Department is warranted.”

That section of the Foreign Affairs Manual states that “Employees who have been found by the Department to have discriminatorily harassed others may be subject to discipline or other appropriate management action.”

In his response to the draft report, dated May 27, Johnson said, “If I have unintentionally offended anyone in the execution of my duties, I deeply regret that, but I do not accept that I have treated employees with disrespect or discriminated in any way.”

“During my tenure as U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom and indeed for the entirety of my professional life, I have respected both the law and the spirit of EEO principles and have ensured that all employees under my direction do the same,” he wrote.

The watchdog recommended that the “Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, in coordination with the Office of Civil Rights, should assess the Chief of Mission’s compliance with Department Equal Employment Opportunity or leadership policies and based on the results of the review, take appropriate action.”

Johnson disagreed with recommendation for a further review

Both Johnson and the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs disagreed with the recommendation. The bureau said that “given the concern expressed, the Ambassador has viewed the Office of Civil Rights video on workplace harassment and has instructed all section and agency heads to do the same.”

“We do not believe a formal assessment is required, but propose that post and the Bureau work with (the Office of Civil Rights) to provide advice and additional training to all staff, including the Chief of Mission, to heighten awareness on these important issues,” Phil Reeker, the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, wrote in his response to the draft report.

It was the only recommendation in the OIG report with which they disagreed.

CNN reported last month that Johnson was investigated by the State Department watchdog after allegations that he made racist and sexist comments to staff and sought to use his government position to benefit the President’s personal business in the UK, according to multiple sources.

Johnson, a political appointee who served as the top envoy since August 2017 to one of the United States’ most important allies, made racist generalizations about Black men and questioned why the Black community celebrates Black History Month, according to exclusive new information shared with CNN by three sources and a diplomat familiar with the complaints to the State Department inspector general.

His comments about women’s looks have been “cringeworthy,” a source with knowledge of the situation said, and two sources said it was a struggle to get him on board for an event for International Women’s Day.

“He’s said some pretty sexist, racist,” things, the diplomat with knowledge of the complaints made to the IG said of Johnson, an heir to the Johnson & Johnson fortune and one of the owners of the New York Jets.

Sources also told CNN that Johnson pushed to hold The Open — the prestigious British Golf tournament — at Trump’s golf course in Scotland.

At the time of the CNN report, Johnson tweeted, “I have followed the ethical rules and requirements of my office at all times. These false claims of insensitive remarks about race and gender are totally inconsistent with my longstanding record and values.”