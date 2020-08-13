Sarah Palin hopes media treats Kamala Harris ‘not as personally rough’ as they treated her

Politics

In 2008, Republicans and John McCain’s campaign accused the media of sexist coverage of former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin in questioning the former Alaska governor’s executive experience.

Now, Palin is reflecting on the media’s treatment of her candidacy and said she hopes that they treat Kamala Harris, who is only the third woman in US history to serve as a vice presidential candidate for a major political party, fairly.

“Kamala, I think she’s in a better position in terms of what to expect than I or Geraldine Ferraro back in the day. Because, again, people have come before her to be able to run. You see the big feminist list of women who’ve already come out to support her and kind of saying, ‘Hey media, keep your hands off of her when it comes to some issues that maybe you’re gearing up to attack her,'” Palin said Thursday on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”

“Nobody did that for me. Nobody did that for Geraldine. So she has a bit of a privilege there. We’ll see how she handles that. But I hope that the media will treat her candidacy not as personally rough as they treated mine.”

On Tuesday, Palin offered congratulations and advice to Harris shortly after the California Democrat was announced as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate.

In 1984, US Democratic Rep. Geraldine Ferraro was the first woman chosen as a vice presidential pick on a major party ticket, and Palin was the second in 2008.

“I would like to think that both Geraldine Ferraro and I, in our respective parties, we were able to bust down some doors and show some American voters who perhaps were hesitant to believe woman are capable of doing a whole lot of things all at once,” Palin said on ABC News.

Palin told ABC News that she offered advice to Harris because she wished that “more women would’ve reached out to me at the time” she was running for vice president “because it was a tough job, of course, running for that office.”

The former Republican governor, however, said running for vice president was the “most amazing experience.”

“I had so much fun and I would do it again in a heartbeat,” she said.