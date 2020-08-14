Watch: ‘They Might Be Giants’ rock out about the role electors play in US presidential elections
Indie rock legends They Might Be Giants explain the Electoral College in their music video. Watch the video and follow along with the lyrics:
Who are the electors?
They’re the ones who elect
The ones that you vote for
Who will vote in your stead
You signal your choice, you give them your trust
But it’s up to them, and not up to us
We’re only the voters
They are the electors
In article two of the US constitution
The framers spelled out how the chief executive is chosen
They laid out the rules for elections
They wanted a system that would be free from corruption
The winner would be chosen by an unaligned delegation without partisan affiliation
They’re called the electors because they elect
They’re like our protectors, adding one extra step
You signal your choice, you give them your trust
But it’s up to them, and not up to us
We’re only the voters
They are the electors
Every state gets a number of electors that’s exactly the same
As the number of senators and representatives they claim
Plus three added on for DC
They are the electors
All five hundred and thirty eight
They are the electors
Giving smaller states extra weight
You signal your choice
You give them your trust
But it’s up to them, and not up to us
We’re only the voters
They are the electors
