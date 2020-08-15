Trump to speak near Biden’s hometown on the night he is expected to accept the Democratic nomination

Politics

President Donald Trump plans to head to Old Forge, Pennsylvania, just outside of Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, on Thursday — the same day the former vice president is expected to formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination.

Trump’s campaign announced Saturday that Trump will deliver remarks Thursday in the key swing state “on a half century of Joe Biden failing America.”

The President’s remarks, slated for 3 p.m., ET, Thursday, will come hours before Biden is scheduled to deliver his acceptance speech virtually at the Democratic National Convention.

Trump’s event will be held at Mariotti Building Products.

Biden will formally accept his party’s nomination for president from Wilmington, Delaware, where he lives and served for years as a US senator, instead of Milwaukee, the original site of the convention, due to concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The convention, which is from Monday to Thursday, will air two hours of programming from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

Next week, as counter-programming to the Democrats’ convention, Trump is also headlining three events in three other swing states, making stops in Mankato, Minnesota, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and Yuma, Arizona.

The week will mark the President’s most significant in-person campaign travel since the end of June.

The pandemic has upended the 2020 election cycle, forcing both parties to change their ways in campaigning and scrap plans for large in-person political events and conventions.