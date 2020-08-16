Harris officially adds press secretary to VP operation
Sabrina Singh, a former senior adviser and communications director for California Sen. Kamala Harris’ political operation, has officially moved over to the Joe Biden- Kamala Harris campaign as press secretary for the presumptive vice presidential nominee.
“I’m so excited to join the #BidenHarris ticket as Press Secretary for @KamalaHarris! Can’t wait to get to work and win in November!,” she tweeted Sunday.
Singh was formerly the spokeswoman for Michael Bloomberg’s primary campaign as well as New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.
A Biden-Harris aide confirmed that they’ve also brought on Rohini Kosoglu as a senior adviser to Harris. She was the former chief of staff for the Harris’ campaign and previously her senate office. Politico was the first to report both of these hires.
