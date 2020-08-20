North Carolina state Rep. David Lewis resigns after pleading guilty to two federal charges

Politics

A North Carolina state representative announced Thursday that he has resigned from his seat after pleading guilty to two federal charges for making false statements to a bank and failing to file his 2018 income tax return.

The step from Harnett County State Rep. David Lewis — who held the 53rd District seat in the North Carolina House of Representatives — comes after United States Western District of North Carolina court documents asserted that Lewis intended to illegally convert funds of his campaign committee for his personal use.

In a statement to the press Thursday, Lewis, a Republican, said, “Today’s agreement with the government signifies my commitment to put an unfortunate chapter behind me.”

“The plea agreement is the result of my failing to file my 2018 tax return on time and my including a false statement on a bank form,” he added.

CNN has reached out to Lewis’ attorney and office for comment.

The court documents state that Lewis had set up a scheme to funnel thousands of dollars in donor money from his campaign account for personal use.

While he had reported that his campaign was moving money to the North Carolina Republican Party, prosecutors say he was actually sending it to a bank account titled “NC GOP Inc.” which he himself opened in 2018.

“In completing an application to open the NC GOP, Inc. Account, Lewis was required to complete a form entitled ‘Certification of Beneficial Owners of Legal Entities,'” read the document. “In that form, Lewis falsely certified that NC GOP, Inc. was a legal entity that was created by a filing of a public document with a Secretary of State or similar office in the United States.”

Rather than sending the $50,000 check made payable to “NCGOP” to the North Carolina Republican Party, Lewis deposited the check in the NC GOP, Inc. account, according to the document.

In his statement, Lewis said, “I was raised on a farm, and I’ve been a farmer all my life. But farming has been tough for me for the past six years in a row and the financial stress I’ve been under has been tremendous.”

“However, that is the reality facing many family farms, and it does not excuse my mistakes,” he added.

The episode, Lewis said, will bring an end to his career in public office after serving in the North Carolina House for more than 17 years.