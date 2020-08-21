Steve Bannon, three others charged with fraud in border wall fundraising campaign
New York federal prosecutors on Thursday charged President Donald Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon and three others with defrauding donors of hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of a fundraising campaign purportedly aimed at supporting Trump’s border wall.
Bannon, 66, was arrested at 7:30 a.m. Thursday near Westbrook, Connecticut, on the yacht of exiled Chinese dissident Guo Wengui, according to two law enforcement officials. Federal agents, officials from the United States Postal Inspection Service and the United States Coast Guard, assisted, officials said.
During an initial court appearance in New York later Thursday, Bannon pleaded not guilty and was set to be released on bail including a $5 million bond to be secured by $1.75 million in cash or real property. As part of his bail conditions, he will be prohibited from travel on private airplanes, yachts or boats without permission from the court.
Appearing via video conference, Bannon sported a white face mask, a button-down shirt and a sunburn.
As he exited the federal courthouse, Bannon removed his mask and waved at supporters before confronting a group of reporters.
“This entire fiasco is to stop people who want to build the wall,” Bannon said.
The four men were indicted for allegedly using hundreds of thousands of dollars donated to an online crowdfunding campaign called We Build the Wall for personal expenses, among other things. Bannon and another defendant, Brian Kolfage, promised donors that the campaign, which ultimately raised more than $25 million, was “a volunteer organization” and that “100% of the funds raised…will be used in the execution of our mission and purpose,” according to the indictment unsealed Thursday.
But instead, according to prosecutors, Bannon, through a non-profit under his control, used more than $1 million from We Build the Wall to “secretly” pay Kolfage and cover hundreds of thousands of dollars in Bannon’s personal expenses.
Kolfage, according to the charges, spent more than $350,000 of the donations on personal expenses, including cosmetic surgery, a luxury SUV, a golf cart, payments toward a boat, home renovations, jewelry, personal tax payments and credit card debt.
Bannon, Kolfage and the other two defendants, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea, are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Kolfage, Badolato and Shea didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.
“As alleged, the defendants defrauded hundreds of thousands of donors, capitalizing on their interest in funding a border wall to raise millions of dollars, under the false pretense that all of that money would be spent on construction,” Acting Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement. “While repeatedly assuring donors that Brian Kolfage, the founder and public face of We Build the Wall, would not be paid a cent, the defendants secretly schemed to pass hundreds of thousands of dollars to Kolfage, which he used to fund his lavish lifestyle.”
The indictment describes a sleight-of-hand perpetrated by the defendants on donors to the We Build the Wall group. Within days of launching the group, Kolfage, along with Bannon and Badolato, made a “secret agreement” in which Kolfage would be paid “$100k upfront [and] then 20 [per] month,” according to the indictment. To disguise the transfer of the money to Kolfage, Bannon agreed to pass the payments through the non-profit he controlled, according to prosecutors, and in February 2019, Bannon and Badolato directed the non-profit to pay Kolfage $100,000 from We Build the Wall.
Trump: ‘I feel very badly’
Speaking at the White House in the hours after Bannon’s arrest, Trump said he felt “very badly.”
“Well I feel very badly. I haven’t been dealing with him for a long period of time,” Trump said, noting that he was “involved in our campaign” and “for a small part of the administration very early on.” Bannon served in the Trump administration from the inauguration through August 2017.
As for the border wall fundraising project, Trump claimed he knew “nothing” about it and did not know the people involved with it, even though other key allies are on its board.
“I know nothing about the project other than I didn’t like when I read about it. I didn’t like it. I said this is for government, this isn’t for private people, and it sounded to me like showboating and I think I let my opinion be very strongly stated at the time: I didn’t like it, it was showboating and maybe looking for funds, but you’ll have to see what happens. I think it’s a very sad thing for Mr. Bannon,” he said.
In February, CNN reported that We Build the Wall had communicated with the administration on plans to build a wall along the southern border and donate it to the US government.
Text messages and ‘secret deal’
Prosecutors appear to have reviewed text messages between Bannon, Badolato and others that show the $100,000 was intended as salary for Kolfage, and that in each of the following two months, Bannon paid Kolfage another $20,000 in monthly salary “consistent with the secret deal Bannon had approved.”
When Kolfage texted Badolato to say the We Build the Wall group would have to disclose payments to the non-profit in its tax filings, according to the indictment, Badolato replied, “better than you or me lol.”
After Kolfage told Badolato to make the payments to Kolfage’s spouse, the non-profit filed a tax form falsely saying it had paid his spouse for “media,” according to court filings.
In subsequent months, Kolfage’s “secret monthly salary” was allegedly passed through other third-party entities that prosecutors described as purported vendors for We Build the Wall, and eventually through a new shell entity created by Shea to “conceal the source and nature of the payments,” which Kolfage told Shea they could describe as for “social media.”
In October 2019, however, Kolfage, Bannon and Badolato began taking steps to conceal their behavior after learning from a financial institution that We Build the Wall might be under federal criminal investigation, according to the indictment.
At that point, Kolfage and Bannon began using encrypted messaging applications on their phones, Kolfage stopped receiving secret salary payments and a statement on the group’s website that said he wasn’t receiving compensation disappeared, according to the indictment. Instead, the website subsequently read that he would be paid a salary beginning in January 2020.
According to a law enforcement official, officials at Justice Department headquarters were briefed in advance of the indictment of Bannon and others, but this person didn’t indicate when that briefing occurred.
Attorney General William Barr’s abrupt removal of then-Manhattan US Attorney Geoffrey Berman in June drew scrutiny of Barr’s relationship with the New York prosecutors’ office, but department officials have said the firing wasn’t related to the handling of any particular case.
Bannon’s history with Trump
Bannon was once an influential voice inside the White House as Trump’s chief strategist, until he was ousted by the President in August 2017.
Bannon had helped run Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, alongside now-White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway, and was credited as a driving force behind Trump’s populist appeal, nationalist ideology and controversial policies.
Furious from an interview in which Bannon was quoted contradicting Trump on North Korea and claiming he had authority to make personnel changes at the State Department, Trump fired Bannon.
He and the President had a falling-out in 2018 after Bannon was quoted calling an infamous 2016 meeting of a Russian lawyer, Donald Trump Jr., then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort and the President’s son-in-law Jared Kushner “treasonous.”
Before joining Trump’s campaign, Bannon was the former executive chairman of Breitbart, a right-wing news site that traffics in incendiary headlines, many of them outwardly racist, misogynist, anti-Semitic. Bannon returned to Breitbart after leaving the White House, but left again in 2018.
We Build the Wall controversy
We Build the Wall Inc., a group founded by Air Force veteran Kolfage, gained national attention after raising millions of dollars in a GoFundMe campaign, and launching two private wall projects in New Mexico and Texas. Those projects were constructed on private land — a strategy that largely shielded them from government intervention.
Kolfage has come under scrutiny for his inflammatory rhetoric and promises. In the past, he’s been accused by some of his donors as overpromising and underdelivering. Other allegations against him include being clandestine in his operations and unwilling to disclose certain logistics. He often uses his Twitter account to spar with or confront liberal critics. In the past, Kolfage has defended himself against criticism.
He previously told CNN that his group is a “game-changer for border security” and is “trying to make America safer.”
As of October 2019, the group said it raised roughly $18.5 million in direct donations, with an additional $6 million in pledged donations dependent on meeting “certain milestones,” according to its website. The group said it had more than 500,000 donors.
We Build the Wall has been the subject of an ongoing federal lawsuit brought by the North American Butterfly Association, which oversees a 100-acre wild butterfly habitat near the private wall’s Texas location, along the banks of the Rio Grande.
“WE TOLD YOU SO!!!” tweeted the National Butterfly Center in part on Thursday, accusing Bannon of a “scheme to raise dark money” for the administration.
“We are happy the Justice Department is moving quick on this to stop people like this from profiting off hate and divide,” Javier Peña, a lawyer for the center, told CNN.
The center’s lawsuit alleges that the private wall effort could cause permanent damage to neighboring properties by changing the flow of surface water.
As a part of the litigation, the center documented erosion at the base of the private wall in the aftermath of Hurricane Hanna in July. Photos of the wall, viewed by CNN, show cracks in the ground between the wall and the river.
Why am I not surprised. When you rub shoulders with those who think they are entitled, you start to think you’re entitled too. Bunker Boy still has about five months to pardon him, though.
They define fraud as promising one thing and doing another.
Isn’t every politician guilty of that?
Bill Clinton was surrounded by just as many shady characters.
I haven’t claimed that Bill Clinton is a saint, or even compared him to anyone. Remember one of the latest Supreme Court findings: no one is above the law (including your leader). If you have anything to say about Clinton’s dealings, say it elsewhere – it has nothing to do with Bannon, Bunker Baby, and his buddies. In addition:
(1) I haven’t claimed that Bunker Baby is part of this scheme, although he actively supported the purported purpose of the wall building effort, and
(2) how many of Clinton’s closest associates were pardoned for similar crimes?
Have a wonderful day in sunny Central Oregon.
“I haven’t claimed that Bill Clinton is a saint”
–
Nor have you denounced him either- his finger wagging lies to America and Congress about his relationship with a young female intern- his lack of military service (the original bunker baby)- the fact he let Osama Bin Laden go (in his own words) to carry out the largest mass killing on US soil ! I won’t even bother with his name being constantly brought up in discussions about Epstein and his trips to lolita island !
–
Chew on that fat a bit- and yes- “have a sparkling day in CO” (Drew Carey) !
Another one of Trump’s “best people.” So many shady characters and dealings associated with Trump. Question is, is the swamp stink rubbing off onto Trump from his associates or does the stink originate with Trump? Follow the money! Trump/Putin 2020.
It originates with trump. I just read a very interesting book by his niece, who should know.
She gives a good picture into why he is what he is. Obviously, she’s got an “ax to grind,” but if you can keep that in mind and deal with the facts, it gives a good clinical understanding of what we’ve been told for the last four years of Bunker Baby’s psychological shortcomings.
Indeed. Explains a lot about the guy.
Yeh-Yeh… Like you all have already forgotten… wait for it… Stormy Daniels and her lying creepy porn lawyer !
–
Don’t you ever get tired of your failed conspiracy theories ?
Nice diversion, but that’s all ya got.
Another crooked associate of Trump, who is a complete fraud himself. Birds of a feather flock together, tweet tweet.
I wonder if the Bannon bird will sing. That vulture has to know where the carrion is buried.
Michael Flynn- Roger Stone- Carter Page- Russia-Russia-Russia… and just yesterday the worm finally turned on Obama’s attempted Coup !
–
“WASHINGTON—Kevin Clinesmith on Wednesday became the first government official to face charges in the U.S. Department of Justice’s review of the investigation into contacts between Russia and President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign staff. The former FBI lawyer admitted to doctoring an email from 2017 to make it easier for the FBI to surveil Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. Whether Clinesmith faces prison time depends on U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who will hold a sentencing hearing on Dec. 10.”
–
Just one more nail in the Obama coffin that will be once again sealed election night 2020 !