Biden hasn’t been tested for coronavirus but deputy campaign manager says he hasn’t had Covid-19

Politics

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hasn’t yet been tested for Covid-19, but his deputy campaign manager said Sunday that he hasn’t had the virus.

Kate Bedingfield assured there are “strict protocols” in place should Biden need to be tested.

“He has not had the virus,” Bedingfield said told ABC’s George Stephanopoulos on “This Week” when asked if he has been tested or contracted the virus. “We have put in place really strict protocols, as I think all of your journalists who attended our convention in Delaware this week saw. We’ve put in place incredibly strict protocols to ensure that everybody involved, who is around Vice President Biden, who is around Sen. Harris, is undergoing the appropriate testing. The vice president has not had the virus.”

Asked if he’s been tested, she said, “He has not, he has not been tested” and added, “However, we have put the strictest protocols in place and moving forward should he need to be tested, he certainly would be. But he has not been tested yet.”

Last month, Biden told reporters he had not been tested for the virus and he also told CNN’s Jake Tapper in May that he had not been tested because he was not experiencing symptoms. He also told Tapper he was following medical advice such as requiring people who enter his home to wear masks and gloves and that he was practicing social distancing.

Biden, 77, is among those considered high risk for the virus, according to guidelines by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.