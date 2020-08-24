How to watch the Republican National Convention

Politics

The Republican National Convention will get underway this week with a four-night event that will see the party formally renominate President Donald Trump while navigating a mix of online and in-person events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller told NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday that viewers can plan on hearing Trump “speaking at various parts through each of the nights” at the GOP convention.

The RNC will focus heavily on Trump’s accomplishments over his first four years and lay out a second term vision for the administration, Miller said.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this year’s Republican convention.

When is the convention?

The convention is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday this week, and each night of programming will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the convention on TV and online?

CNN will air special convention coverage from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET for the duration of the Republican convention live on CNN, CNN en Español and CNN International.

Who is scheduled to speak each night?

Monday

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, House Republican Whip Steve Scalise, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, Amy Johnson Ford, Trump campaign fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle, Trump campaign advisory board member Natalie Harp, conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Maryland 7th District Republican nominee Kim Klacik, Mark and Patricia McCloskey — the St. Louis homeowners who pointed guns at protesters earlier this summer, Pennsylvania 17th District Republican candidate Sean Parnell, Andrew Pollack — the father of Parkland shooting victim Meadow Pollack, Donald Trump, Jr. and Tanya Weinreis.

Tuesday

First lady Melania Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson, Jason Joyce, Myron Lizer, Mary Ann Mendoza — whose son was killed by an undocumented immigrant in a head-on car collision, Megan Pauley, Cris Peterson, John Peterson, Nicholas Sandmann — who was at the center of a viral video controversy during the March for Life rally in Washington last year and later sued major media organizations, including CNN — as well as Eric Trump and Tiffany Trump.

Wednesday

Vice President Mike Pence, second lady Karen Pence, Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, former acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, national security adviser to the vice president Keith Kellogg, former NFL player Jack Brewer, Sister Dede Byrne, North Carolina 11th District Republican nominee Madison Cawthorn, Scott Dane, civil rights activist Clarence Henderson, Ryan Holets, National Association of Police Organizations president Michael McHale, Utah 4th District Republican candidate Burgess Owens and Trump campaign senior adviser Lara Trump.

Thursday

President Donald Trump, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, Rep. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey, White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump, deputy assistant to the president Ja’Ron Smith, Ann Dorn, Debbie Flood, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Evangelist preacher Franklin Graham, Alice Johnson — a former federal criminal whose life sentence was commuted by Trump, Wade Mayfield, Carl and Marsha Mueller — the parents of Kayla Mueller, who was kidnapped and reportedly raped by ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and UFC president Dana White.

Where will Trump accept the nomination?

Trump will accept the Republican nomination at the White House after scrapping his plans to deliver the speech in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Ethics experts have said that accepting the nomination from White House property highlights Trump’s willingness to trample on norms. A federal law, known as the Hatch Act, generally forbids the use of government property and employees for political activities with some exceptions.

The President and vice president are exempted, but some previous officeholders have sought to limit political activity in the White House, for instance, by holding political events elsewhere or in the residential spaces of the presidential mansion.

Where will the rest of the convention take place?

After exhaustive deliberations over potential venues, the bulk of the convention will be centered in Washington, including on the White House lawn and at the Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium, situated around the block from Trump’s hotel (which Republicans said they expected to act as a social hub for the week and will likely benefit financially).

Notably, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to address the RNC on Tuesday from Jerusalem, a person familiar with his plans said, a break from longstanding traditions of leaving domestic politics when leaving the country — particularly for the nation’s top diplomat.

Will convention delegates be in Charlotte?

Yes, party delegates are still planning to convene in Charlotte to conduct the party’s formal business and hold meetings — and both Trump and Pence are expected to make an appearance on Monday, a Republican official familiar with the plans confirmed to CNN.

The pair is expected to attend the roll call votes by the slimmed-down group of 336 RNC delegates who will formally nominate them as the 2020 Republican presidential and vice presidential nominees.