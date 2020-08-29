Jill Biden teaming up with ‘Queer Eye’ cast for campaign fundraiser

Politics

Jill Biden is teaming up with the cast of Netflix’s “Queer Eye” for a grassroots fundraiser for her husband Joe Biden’s campaign on Tuesday.

The Fab Five cast — Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Antoni Porowski — recorded a video with Jill Biden ahead of the fundraiser running through issues that may be of concern to voters.

“Do you care about ending this pandemic?” Porowski asks. “Do you care about homeless veterans, about the environment?” Brown asks.

France weighs in asking, “Trans lives? Black lives?” before Biden says, “Do you want to make life better for us teachers?”

“And what about health care for those who can’t afford it?” Porowski asks. “What about just getting Donald Trump out of office?” Berk asks.

Biden’s daughter Ashley and several of her grandchildren are also expected to participate in Tuesday’s fundraiser, Biden spokesperson Michael LaRosa said.

It’s one of the Biden campaign’s latest efforts to tap into celebrity star power for fundraising and messaging ahead of November’s election. On Friday, the Biden campaign debuted new ads geared toward Latino communities in battleground states, featuring hit songs by Bad Bunny and Alejandro Fernández.

During the Democratic National Convention, the campaign leaned on celebrities like Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Tracee Ellis Ross and Kerry Washington, to emcee each night’s events and musical artists like Billie Eilish and John Legend for performances.

Members of the “Queer Eye” cast also have waded into politics in the last year. Van Ness endorsed Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign and hit the campaign trail with her in Iowa ahead of this year’s caucuses. In June, he participated in a “Community of Pride” event with Joe and Jill Biden and actor Billy Porter.

Last September, Brown spoke at an LGBTQ Presidential Forum, which featured candidates including Biden, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Earlier this summer, France, who was born in the UK, became a US citizen and announced he was registering to vote to “vote for the change I wish to see in OUR nation.”