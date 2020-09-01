Justice Department hands over final Mueller investigation interviews to CNN

Politics

CNN received on Tuesday night what appears to be the last several hundred pages of witness interview records that the Justice Department is releasing from the Mueller investigation, part of what’s become an illuminating monthly disclosure of what witnesses told investigators about Russian election interference and the 2016 campaign.

This is the 10th time CNN has gotten documents like these from the Justice Department regarding the Mueller investigation as part of a 2019 lawsuit in conjunction with BuzzFeed News.

The previous releases have fleshed out details that Mueller summarized in his final report regarding President Donald Trump and his campaign’s actions. They often help explain what investigators learned about the Trump campaign in 2016 and Trump’s behavior then and after.

The memos so far have revealed, for instance, how top Trump campaign officials witnessed Trump and other officials in his campaign pushing for the release of stolen Democratic emails and supported a conspiracy theory that Ukraine hacked the Democrats in 2016.

At times, the documents have given much fuller portraits of what the Russia investigation’s top cooperators said, and how several advisers to Trump turned on the President and others to share what they knew.

The memos, called 302s by the FBI, were typed up by agents or prosecutors after they questioned each witness. The Justice Department has kept many of the memos heavily redacted as it continues to release them this year.

CNN and BuzzFeed are still fighting in court to make more parts of the records public, because many are extensively redacted or entirely kept confidential.