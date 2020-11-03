How to watch election night in America

National Politics

It’s Election Day in America, and voters across the nation are casting their ballots for president of the United States, the US Senate, the US House of Representatives and other down ballot races.

Later Tuesday, polls will close and votes will be tallied. Here’s everything you need to know about when polls close and how to watch CNN’s special coverage.

What time does CNN’s coverage start?

On CNN digital platforms, CNN’s Election Night in America coverage will be streamed live in its entirety without requiring a cable log-in from 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3, to 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, November 4, to CNN.com’s homepage and across mobile devices via CNN’s apps for iOS and Android. It can also be viewed on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast and Roku).

CNN Politics has several election-related resources available to readers:

Voter Guide: State-by-state guidance on deadlines, rules and requirements.

Road to 270: Pick an electoral map based on CNN’s current race ratings, start with the 2016 election results or create your own map from scratch.

Mail-in voting, explained: One-stop guide to state rules on processing mail-in ballots.

CNN Election 101: All of CNN’s explanatory content in one place.

CNN Election Center: CNN’s central hub for coverage of the 2020 campaign.

CNN Polling: The latest national and state presidential polls along with CNN’s Poll of Polls tracking the average poll result in the 2020 race.

What times do polls close?

The last polls close at 6 p.m. ET in:

Indiana’s 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th and 9th congressional districts and Kentucky’s 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th congressional districts. Polls for the remaining House districts and all statewide races in Indiana and Kentucky close at 7 p.m. ET.

The last polls close at 7 p.m. ET in:

Georgia

Indiana

Kentucky

South Carolina

Vermont

Virginia

Note: In Florida’s 3rd through 27th congressional districts, the polls close at 7 p.m. All other races in Florida close at 8 p.m. ET.

The last polls close at 7:30 p.m. ET in:

North Carolina

Ohio

West Virginia

The last polls close at 8 p.m. ET in:

Alabama

Connecticut

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Mississippi

Missouri

New Hampshire

New Jersey

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Tennessee

Note: Polls in the following House districts close at 8 p.m. ET: Kansas’ 2nd, 3rd, 4th; Michigan’s 2nd through 14th; Texas’s 1st through 15th, 17th through 22nd and 24th through 36th. Polls for the remaining House districts and all statewide races in these states close at 9 p.m. ET.

The last polls close at 8:30 p.m. ET in:

Arkansas

The last polls close at 9 p.m. ET in:

Arizona

Colorado

Kansas

Louisiana

Michigan

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota

South Dakota

Texas

Wisconsin

Wyoming

The last polls close at 10 p.m. ET in:

Iowa

Montana

Nevada

Utah

Note: Polls in Idaho’s 2nd congressional district close at 10 p.m. ET. Polls for the other Idaho House district and all statewide races close at 11 p.m. ET.

The last polls close at 11 p.m. ET in:

California

Idaho

Oregon

Washington

The last polls close at 12 a.m. ET in:

Hawaii

The last polls close at 1 a.m. ET in:

Alaska