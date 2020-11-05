Here’s when we’ll hear from election officials across the country today

National Politics

Two days after Election Day, Joe Biden is nearing 270 electoral votes but CNN has not yet projected a winner in the presidential race.

Paths to win the presidency remain for both Biden and President Donald Trump as votes continue to be counted. CNN has not yet projected a winner in Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

As of Thursday morning, CNN projected that Biden has 253 electoral votes, and Trump has 213.

Here’s a look at when local officials are expected to give updates on vote counts. Times are subject to change:

Georgia

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office held a news conference Thursday morning. Gabriel Sterling, an official with the Georgia Secretary of State’s office, said more than 60,000 votes need to be counted in the state.

Trump continues to hold a razor-thin lead in the state as of Thursday morning.

CNN has reported that a source familiar with the matter says that if Georgia is close, “of course” the Trump camp will ask for a recount if he loses.

Nevada

The Nevada Secretary of State will release new numbers at noon on Thursday. The state did not give updates on Wednesday. Across Nevada, Biden holds a slim 8,000 vote lead as of Thursday morning.

Arizona

Officials in Arizona’s Maricopa County — the biggest county in Arizona, which includes the Phoenix area — plan to give their next update at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Maricopa released two sets of new votes on Wednesday night, shrinking Biden’s lead there. Early Thursday morning, the county tweeted that 275,000 remain.