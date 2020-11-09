Fact Check: Trump continues to tweet baseless claims of election fraud in swing states

National Politics

In a series of tweets on Monday, President Donald Trump continued to question the legitimacy of the vote count in Pennsylvania, Nevada, Georgia and Wisconsin, four battleground states that have been the subject of much scrutiny this election.

As has been the case with almost everything he’s said about the election since last week, none of the claims Trump levied on Monday were true and most were flagged by Twitter as being misleading.

Here are the facts on the situation in each state:

Pennsylvania

As one of the key states for both parties and one of the most competitive of this election cycle, Pennsylvania has been the target of many false allegations of fraud.

On Monday, the President tweeted, “Pennsylvania prevented us from watching much of the Ballot count. Unthinkable and illegal in this country.”

Though the content of the tweet is still visible on the President’s Twitter feed, Twitter has since added a warning label to it, noting: “This claim about election fraud is disputed.”

Facts First: There is zero evidence to back up this claim. Local, state and federal officials have not reported any major incidents that could call into question the legitimacy of how poll watchers were treated in Pennsylvania. There have been some instances where poll workers did not understand the rules and those were handled by the district attorney but registered poll watchers have been allowed at polling places.

After complaints from Trump campaign representatives over observers in Philadelphia, an Election Day judge decided that the city’s board of elections complied with the law in how it allowed observers access to the canvassing process. The law allows the observers to be present, the judge wrote, but they do not have the right to inspect or look over the shoulders of the workers counting the ballots.

Issues involving poll watchers have been at the heart of several election-related lawsuits across the country, including in Philadelphia where Trump campaign lawyers claimed GOP poll observers were not allowed to watch ballot counting in Philadelphia or weren’t close enough to election workers in the room. But at a court hearing Thursday, Trump’s lawyers admitted, and a federal judge confirmed, that these allegations were unfounded. City officials also told the judge there were Trump observers in the room.

Nevada

In his first tweet of the series, Trump claimed, “Nevada is turning out to be a cesspool of Fake Votes” and implied shocking revelations in that vein were imminent.

Facts First: The President didn’t provide any specific examples or evidence for this claim.

Republican lawyers have pointed to more than 3,000 individuals “who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV.” However, elections officials in the state say several of these so-called instances of voter fraud are actually service members who legally voted in Nevada after being transferred to serve elsewhere, the Wall Street Journal reported.

And in two separate lawsuits filed last week, Republican lawyers did not provide any evidence of voter fraud. A judge has already dismissed one of the cases.

Responding to the President’s claim, Jon Ralston, editor of the Nevada Independent, tweeted, “It’s over in NV,” and called Trump’s tweet a lie.

Georgia

Georgia, a state Joe Biden may flip from red to blue, and one Trump claimed premature victory over, also came up in the President’s tweet thread.

“Georgia will be a big presidential win, as it was the night of the Election!” he tweeted.

Facts First: This is another falsehood. Trump did not win Georgia on election night. He was ahead at the time but not all the votes were tallied.

While Biden currently holds an 11,000-vote lead in the state, CNN has not yet projected a winner in Georgia.

On Friday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said there would be a recount in the state due to the tight vote margin. As of 4:30 p.m. EST Monday, Biden was ahead by 0.2% according to CNN’s calculations. If the margin of victory remains within 0.5%, candidates can request a recount after results are certified by the state, which should be by November 20 at the latest.

Wisconsin

Perhaps the most puzzling of Trump’s Monday tweets was about Wisconsin. He wrote, “Wisconsin is looking very good. Needs a little time statutorily. Will happen soon!”

Facts First: While we cannot check predictions about what may happen soon, it’s misleading for Trump to claim Wisconsin is “looking very good” for him. CNN called the state for Biden on November 4, noting that a recount would be unlikely to change the final result.

Nevertheless, the Trump campaign is calling for a recount in the battleground state. But under Wisconsin law, a campaign can’t petition for said recount until the Wisconsin Election Commission completes the canvass from county election boards. As of 6 p.m. EST on Friday, Biden was leading by more than 20,500 votes with 99% of ballots counted.