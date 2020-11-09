Trump adviser overseeing campaign legal challenges gets coronavirus, sources say
An adviser for President Donald Trump’s campaign, David Bossie, has tested positive for coronavirus only days after he was tapped to oversee the campaign’s legal challenges contesting the outcome of the election, two sources confirmed to CNN.
Bossie did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has been in the campaign headquarters in Virginia several times in the last week and has also traveled extensively.
Bloomberg News first reported the diagnosis.
Bossie, 55, is the president of the conservative nonprofit Citizens United. He previously served as a deputy campaign manager on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Earlier Monday, CNN confirmed that Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for coronavirus.
Bossie and Carson were among several individuals in Trump’s orbit to have tested positive following public, campaign-related events.
According to a tweet from another Trump political adviser, Corey Lewandowski, Bossie traveled to a Trump rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on November 2 aboard Air Force One. Lewandowski shared a photo of the cabin that included former Republican National Committee Chair Reince Preibus and first daughter Tiffany Trump seated at the table with Bossie. No one in the photo wore a mask.
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and four others in Trump’s orbit also tested positive for coronavirus last week.
People in the 50-to-64 age range, such as Bossie, face four times greater risk of hospitalization and 30 times greater risk of death from coronavirus than individuals age 18 to 29, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Men are more likely than women to suffer severe illness or die from coronavirus, according to the CDC.
Comments
1 Comment
Once again CNN and their ilk prefer fluff over substance… so let me clue you in what the Commie News Network won’t tell you- that the substance of the legal challenge in Pennsylvania (with 20 EC votes at stake) is that all ballots received after 8 PM- outside the original State election rules- which cannot be changed on a whim or by some local Judge- will therefore be considered null and void. So lets recall- that President Trump had a 700,000 vote lead before the Dems shut down the counting- only to declare overnight that magically Joe Biden had not only caught up- but had surpassed the President while no-one was watching. Yeh…. Right ! In the end this could go to the supreme court- where Biden will lose the 20 Electoral Votes. And in even more interesting announcements today- it seems the President has hired the Lawyer who successfully defeated CNN and their ilk for their lies-slander- and misrepresentation of the Covington High School kids to the tune of millions of dollars in penalties- this would be a much bigger feather in his cap proving how the Dems and the media colluded to try and steal this election- I told you all- this President is a fighter and a winner- he won’t leave office until all the legal votes prove he has lost !