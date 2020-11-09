‘Trump can still win’: The President’s supporters remain defiant after Biden’s victory
When CNN and other news outlets projected on Saturday that Joe Biden had won the presidency, the streets of Democratic strongholds like New York, Washington and Chicago erupted in celebrations that lasted into the night.
But among President Donald Trump’s supporters, reactions varied from anger and defiance to disappointment and resignation.
On what was a sunny Saturday throughout much of the nation, CNN reporters fanned out across traditionally Republican districts and encountered dozens of deeply unhappy Trump supporters. While some grudgingly accepted the emerging reality, plenty more were adamant that they did not trust the results, echoing the President’s baseless claims of voter fraud.
“It’s all fixed,” said Randy Tovichi, a Trump supporter in Kenosha County, Wisconsin, a swing region that narrowly backed Trump in 2016 and 2020. “There’s so much corruption going on in the vote count,” said Tovichi, who spoke to CNN as he wheeled his grocery cart through a crowded parking lot. There’s been no evidence of any fraud among the more than 140 million ballots cast nationwide.
Still others were unwilling to speak about the results at all and struck a defiant tone.
“This is Trump country!” yelled one man outside a grocery store in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, when asked by CNN for his thoughts on the election. The man, sporting an American flag shirt, declined to provide his name. A woman who followed him in said that everyone they knew in town voted for Trump.
“Just drive around, all you’ll see are Trump signs. We have his back, no matter what,” she said.
A suburban area just outside Pittsburgh, Westmoreland County saw visits from both Trump and Biden during the last weeks of the campaign — a sign of how crucial the region was for both candidates.
But Westmoreland itself was overwhelmingly pro-Trump, giving the President more than 63% support and Biden just 35%.
It was only a slightly smaller margin for Trump in Fauquier County, Virginia, where he won 58% to Biden’s 40%. Just an hour outside Washington, Fauquier is more rural and far more conservative than the neighboring inner suburbs of Northern Virginia. At a gas station in the county seat of Warrenton, several customers wore Trump 2020 shirts, and a pickup truck in the parking lot had a large banner secured on the utility trailer it was pulling: “Trump 2020: No More Bullsh!t.”
Outside a grocery store up the street, Warrenton resident Cary Petty stopped to talk to CNN about the election results. But her husband intervened, angrily telling a reporter to “go to a different town.”
Few Republican voters in Waukesha, Wisconsin, a GOP-heavy suburb west of Milwaukee, seemed ready to give Biden a chance. “He’s an idiot,” said Richard Markworth, a retiree, as he and his wife scooted to lunch in downtown Waukesha in electric wheelchairs. “He doesn’t even know where he is.”
“He’s a devil,” added his wife, Shirley Markworth. “It’s not going to be America anymore.”
“I don’t believe it’s true”
Like Trump himself, who has not conceded the race, several voters who spoke to CNN Saturday were not ready to accept Biden’s victory. Many blamed the media for calling the race too soon, or repeated the President’s baseless claims of fraudulent activity in counting ballots.
At a coffee shop in Tempe, Arizona, a woman who declined to give her name blasted the projection of the Biden win as “premature.” Nearby in Chandler, another suburb of Phoenix, Trump supporters John and Michelle Knapek said they were disappointed when news organizations projected Biden as the President-elect.
“I don’t think they should call it until all the votes are counted,” said John, who said he was also annoyed that Fox News had called Arizona for Biden on Election Night, a complaint Trump and his campaign have made repeatedly. (CNN has not yet projected a winner for Arizona.)
At a pro-Trump rally outside the state capitol in Phoenix, some five hundred or more people gathered, mostly unmasked and with some toting guns, to listen to Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and other speakers. Mitch Chrismer, a Tucson Republican standing at the edge of the rally with his two dogs, groused to his friend that the news media there likely wouldn’t talk to any “normal” Republicans.
Told by a CNN producer that she would love to hear his views about Biden being projected the winner, he said. “I don’t believe it’s true.”
“I don’t believe the mail-in ballots can be trusted,” said Chrismer. “I think we need a re-vote, an in-person-only re-vote.”
Back in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, 57-year-old Trump supporter Christine Stellabotte said that projections for presidential races have bothered her since the 2000 election.
“I don’t know that it was wise for news organizations to call the race,” said Stellabotte, who was doing her weekend grocery shopping at a Shop ‘n Save market in town. She also said she’s already read about the Trump campaign planning to pursue legal challenges to the vote counts and welcomed these lawsuits if there is evidence to show.
“I think this will get to the Supreme Court,” she said. “I’m not sure how or what state or what avenue, but Trump has very high-powered lawyers, some of the top people in the country, so they will find a way I’m sure.”
And in the crucial swing state of Wisconsin, where the Trump campaign is calling for a recount after losing by roughly 20,000 votes, most of the dozen Republicans who spoke to CNN on Saturday afternoon said they didn’t trust the election results and thought Trump shouldn’t concede the race — an ominous sign of the deep divisions Biden will face as he enters the White House.
Republican voters in Waukesha brought up murky claims about election fraud, even though nonpartisan election officials in the state have debunked many of those false rumors.
“I have a hard time believing this was fair,” said Katie Thompson, a 32-year-old police dispatcher from Waukesha, who said she had heard from friends who received multiple absentee ballots and read online about other problems with mail-in voting.
With voters wearing masks at the polls, she said she worried it would be easier for potential fraudsters to impersonate other voters.
“They didn’t even know it was the right people,” Thompson said. “I think the Republican Party needs to go to court and we’ll find out if it’s real.”
Some Republican state leaders in Wisconsin have raised unfounded allegations of voter fraud, including State Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who has called for an investigation into the state’s handling of the election. Nonpartisan Wisconsin elections officials have said there were no irregularities in the vote and urged state residents not to believe online rumors about the election.
Thirty-five miles southeast of Waukesha in Kenosha, Republicans echoed the President’s talking points.
“He stole it,” said retiree Sue Martin as she wheeled a shopping cart outside of a supermarket. She argued that polls showing Biden leading had been a tool to suppress Trump’s supporters, and that the President should never concede.
“The media doesn’t have a right to call the election,” Martin said. “Trump can still win.”
Trump won Kenosha County 50.7% to 47.6% this year, compared with a narrower 46.9% to 46.5% victory four years ago. The region emerged as a political hotspot this summer amid protests and riots over the police shooting of black resident Jacob Blake. Both candidates visited the city, with Trump touring damaged buildings and Biden meeting with Blake’s family.
Trump held a big rally in Kenosha the night before Election Day, one of his final stops on the campaign trail. He was also endorsed by David Beth, the local sheriff, who received criticism nationally over his handling of the protests.
“We’re heading toward socialism”
Whether or not they believed the election was rigged, there were plenty of Trump supporters who spoke to CNN Saturday who seemed resigned to accept that the President was not going to get a second term.
In Arizona’s Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, county GOP chairwoman Rae Chornenky said she was meeting with other party leaders on Saturday when someone announced that networks had called the race for Vice President Biden. “I was expecting that,” she said. “My reaction was just, well, it finally happened.”
Chornenky said that while county GOP leaders are watching vigilantly for any potential voting or counting violations, her advice is, “Take a deep breath. Arizona has been voting with early ballots for many years; so, we’ve got it down, I believe, to a very streamlined and fraud resistant process.”
Outside a microbrewery in Warrenton, Virginia, 51-year-old Marine veteran Shawn Eggleston said he was “depressed” about a Biden presidency.
“Some of the things they’re wanting to do are scary to me,” said Eggleston, citing specifically Biden’s tuition-free college plan. But, he also added, he was hopeful Biden might put the country’s interests first.
Several people who spoke to CNN Saturday used the word “disappointed,” including a man outside the grocery store in Warrenton who declined to give his name. When asked to explain more, he shook his head at what he feared Biden and the Democrats might do in power.
“We’re heading toward socialism,” he said.
In Chandler, Arizona, another Trump supporter who did not provide his name told CNN that with Biden as President, “we’re going to be a communist country — that’s what I see in the future.”
Not every Republican who spoke to CNN was so pessimistic. Trace Norstrom, a fourth grade teacher from Kenosha County, Wisconsin who voted for Trump, said he had doubts about the election’s integrity but hoped Biden would work to compromise with Republicans and unify the country as president.
“I could hang out with the guy,” said Norstrom, 55, who described himself as a centrist. “He seems like he wants the best for people.”
Still, Norstrom said he worried that Biden would be too easily swayed by the most liberal voices in his party. “We know there are people who are ready to swing the pendulum far left,” he said.
Back at the brewery in Warrenton, Eggleston tried to find the bright side of his candidate losing the race. He leaned back in his chair and stared at his empty beer cup.
“I know we still have the Senate,” he said, sounding a little cheerier than before. But even that’s not guaranteed. The balance of the Senate hangs on the outcome of potentially two runoff elections in Georgia to be held in January.
The lawsuit being initiated in Pennsylvania tomorrow is based on this mornings press conference held by Newsmax detailing more than 30,000 names of “dead people” being found on the voting registrars there. Some of the names revealed have been dead for more than 20 years ! Again- we saw this in California “after” the elections of 2016- where more than three million names were eventually purged from the voting books. Two points- we have yet to be told what happened to the ballots of those three mill- as well as what has happened to the ballots of these dead voters in Penn. But more importantly- this gives rise to the suspicion as to why Hillary was so eager to concede the 2016 to Trump- and it also adds fuel to the rumors that the Russia-Russia-Russia hoax was meant to keep the media away from investigating the illegal voting shenanigans that occurred throughout the US in 2016…. they’ve simply repeated the old game plan- only this time they’ve added the bum rush to the WH to keep the media and investigators off balance… this is looking more and more like a major scandal for the Demokrat party by the minute- but yer gonna have to get away from CNN and the mainstreamers here to get the whole story- the US media is as corrupt and illegitimate as Biden and the Dems are !
Wishy, as anyone with half a brain can tell you, the controversy isn’t about how many dead people may be on the voter rolls, but rather how many of those dead people had ballots cast in their names. The number of dead people on the rolls only points out the inefficiency and financial shortfall of the state and local governments to continually purge the rolls. It happens in red states as well as blue. Perhaps (and with your support and financial help, of course) they should look into the system that the Social Security Administration has, where they seem to jump on death certificates almost immediately in order to terminate payments.
Stage 1 = denial.
You are a very confused and mentally corrupt individual. You should seek help for your grief.
You keep listening to that Trump BS and repeating it makes you sound as stupid as he is. He’s already had several of his lawsuits thrown out due to his fact-less claims and zero evidence. All of this will just be more of the same. If it were corrupt, wouldn’t Democrats also have won the senate?
I personally haven’t listened to a thing President Trump has said since the election- I think he’s been out playing golf ! So let’s cut to the chase- the data… as we sit right now- there are fewer than 70k votes in about 5 states separating President Trump from victory… not millions mind you- but a few thousand in Arizona- Nevada- Pennsylvania. The Dems managed to fudge three million votes in California in 2016- you all ran with that three mill and accused Trump of not winning the popular vote ! Guess that won’t happen again this time- so you have only your own angry mouths to blame for these legal suits to recount and challenge the election results. Having said that, it seems that the only party found guilty of corruption these past four years is the Demokrats and their combination of Russia-Russia-Russia hoax and Joe Bidens scandal with son Hunter in the Ukraine and China- lets not deny the obvious- that the Bidens are all in with the Eastern Bloc and Chinese… Some real scum there ! So just sit back and chill- the next few weeks and month or so will be very entertaining.
Sure ended up with lots of felony convictions in the trump administration, for hiding their wisdespread russsian .government connections, if it was all just a silly haox
Not really ! seems that all those felonies have been tossed- and people like Carter Page are now poised to sue the dickens out of the US Intelligence Agencies- all awhile Former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty in federal court to falsifying a document as part of the bureau’s early-stage investigation into the Russia-Russia-Russia probe- which Hillary Clinton confidants admitted was a created hoax to keep the mindless US media away from her e-mail scandal- and I believe the systematic cheating during the 2016 election- as we later discovered in California… See how it all ties together !
You are delirious just like the man you barely got hired
LOL, a lawsuit based on a NewsMax story, yea I’m sure that’s not frivolous at all!!!!!
Newsflash: there are always dead people on the voting registry; there’s no mechanism to get the automatically updated from death certificates. Doesn’t matter; what counts is if someone else is stupid enough to commit a felony by impersonating them, a risk for which they get nothing in return. Doesn’t happen in enough numbers to have any effect.
True to form, Trump is acting like the petulant man-baby that he is. He curiously apparently doesn’t care how history will regard him, because it’s going to judge him as the biggest, most embarrassing clown in the history of the Presidency/
I assume you watch FAUX. Well, your station called AZ and they are still counting. Thus far the Mafia Clan is 0-9 on their “lawsuits”. He lost. Republicants voted numerous times against election security. Humorous
Just because Trump lost the popular vote doesn’t mean he wins the electoral votes like last time. He actually won the popular vote in the states that gave him the electoral votes in ‘16. He lost the election. I personally know three people in Georgia that voted for him in ‘16 and for Biden this year. That’s what happened to Trump this year, he lost.
Popular vote has yet to be decided- and with recounts and lawsuits about to kick off Monday- yer sure in a big hurry to crown Biden champion of a contest yet to be completed- now how un-American is that ?
Lectures from russsian bots about patriotism, how precious 😻😻 #maga
wow, bots fighting bots! this is like a movie!
I’m definitely interested in someone who can do a better job of uniting the country being in office. But nothing the press has said or can say, or anything you or I say, has anything to do with it.
Votes will be tallied, and in December, electors will vote. That’s all that matters. There’s no cutting it short, or kicking anyone out ahead of time.
Boy you need to wake cause you’re dreaming. I know you probably can’t count well, but 4.3 million votes are not going to change to trump you are still a loser.
It is hard to catch up with someone who is FOUR and ONE HALF MILLIONS VOTES AHEAD of you right?
Still don’t understand the Electoral College system do you ! President Trump is not 4.5 million votes behind ! Georgia is less than 10k- Arizona less than 17k- Penn less than 40k… those three alone are worth 47 Electoral College points- putting Trump at 261 and Biden at 243 ! Trump will take North Carolina and Alaska for the 18 Electoral College votes there for a winning 279… So the difference in winning or the steal is less than 70,000 votes ! “RIGHT” ???
this entire administration has been based on getting the emotionally excitable all stimulated over smoke and mirrors, and it has been very effective, so much so that the emo train has gone completely around the bend and just can’t seem to find it’s way back into the tangible universe – wishy is a perfect local example – without all their imagined enemies, they would simply cease to exist
The brilliant play here was properly identifying the primary issues that conservative voters care about. The classic conservative ideals have been supplanted. (Look at the budget deficits we ran the last 4 years… no one cares.)
Unfortunately for me, inexpertly or uncaringly catering to these new issues breaks the country in two. The stuff is important, but you need to make sure you address it in a way that unites instead of divides.
More like “tears the country in two”- so visually displayed by Nancy Pelosi when she tore up the US President’s last State of the Union Address. It’s time for many of you to recognize and admit that this President has had been under attack since he won the election back in 2016. The coup attempt to spy on his administration- create and disseminate the outrageous Steele Dossier (bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton)- the daily bullying by the US media- yet the guy went to work- he made dramatic and historic decisions- pulled “all” Americans up by their bootstraps- and plodded forward to unprecedented economic success- yanked America out of never ending need for overseas wars- single handedly made the US energy independent- reversed all of Obamas social ills and ran the US like the mega multi-national it is. The guy has earned a second term- Obama never did- look at his failed numbers and escalated wars ! President Trump is the man for the times- Joe Biden is no match for DJ Trump- there is no energy for Biden- no support- he’ll get run over by McConnell day one !
He did not do half of what you are claiming. He put more troops in than he took out. He gave the rich the tax breaks tht would matter. He brought on hate because he is such a despicable human. He kicked over the rock that has been in the US for hundreds of years and all the little critters crawled out. He was not worthy of a second term and now the WORLD celebrates. Such an embarrassment. Americans will never be looked at the same again globally.
He did everything I claim- and more ! President Trump was at the helm of record levels of job growth- personal income (especially for minorities)- consumer confidence- and stock market growth ! He put an end to your Obama style air raids and bombings of sovereign nations- Go ahead- tell us all Malice about this President’s war record ! North Korea has gone silent ! Syria in hiding- eliminated ISIS ! If you deny those facts- you lie ! Your childish rant provides no data- just selective outrage over a President who’s personality rubs you the wrong way… You liberals talk about all inclusiveness- but as soon as you meet someone with different ideologies- you hate on em- you bully them- you try and shout them down with your idiotic foolishness. Your kind are hypocrites- snobs and elitist tofu eating free-loaders ! This President represented the working class- which you obviously are not ! Those of us who still carry a lunch box respect everything he’s done for the guy on the street- you belly-aching cry babies and your chicken little sky is falling hysterics will be singing a different tune if Sleepy no energy Joe manages to steal this election- Now off with you- go sit in your bathtub and sulk for awhile- we’re finished here !
Dead people still being registered is no foul. The only valid argument is if there is proof that they voted. Otherwise, this lawsuit will also be thrown out, just like Trump has been.
Dead people being registered received a ballot- where are they ? Again- why all this worry and fret- let the process play out- it will take weeks- maybe months- Al Gore didn’t concede to Bush till well in to December- he set the standard for an appropriate time line- so once again it appears the Demokrats can’t stand the monster they’ve created.
The dead people voting line has been around since i fell off the pumpkin truck which was apparently waaaaay before you fell off the pumpkin truck comrade bot
Dead people voting has never been an acceptable form of legalized voting in the USA- maybe in your Venezuela it’s OK- but not here.
The only worry and fret seems to being coming out of you….again and again and again. Trump lost, get over it.
Wishy, you continue to amaze me with your lack of common sense. Obviously truth, facts, and logic are not part of your skill set. You seem to be one of those that get sucked in by a carnival barker (fat and orange-haired of course) to pay to see a three-headed lady singing a trio. Or maybe buying a golf club membership in Florida.
.
In the words (sort of) of a prior republican president “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” A sucker you are.
.
And, in parting, the words of another famous figure, “Go forth and sin no more.”
As long as they’re not counted, it doesn’t matter. Thousands of people die between the time the ballot is mailed to them and the time it arrives at their house. It’s impossible to not mail ballots to dead people.
Even if you have polling places, it’s impossible to not have dead people on their rolls for the same reason.
Like I said…. what happened to all these ballots ? By law they must be returned to sender- who would then take them off the voting registers… that didn’t happen in California until it was exposed in 2016. There seem to be a large number of you here that are encouraging this type of cheating- it’s illegal- and we now have a President that will put a stop to it…. sorry if the US Constitution and American Election laws bother you- but they are intended to provide for a fair and accurate election- what’s wrong with that ???
So far the Mafia Administration has not given proof or evidence. That is vital right? Burden on proof on the Plaintiff. Right now it is hear say and jibber jabber ALL to keep “his base” engaged. They know they are losing, lawsuits 0-9 right now, they want folks like you to just hang on…..
Fact Malice ! As of right now there are US States yet to be called ! Go ahead- burden your proof all you want- all the election results have yet to be tabulated- yet according to my video recorder- Joe Biden has already declared himself (in third world dictatorial fashion) the victor !!! He’s talking about policy and administrative assignments… yet he hasn’t won diddly squat… You all are just gonna have to bite them nails for a few more weeks ! The Electoral College will let you know who wins- and that won’t take place for another Month or so- so stop trying to steal this election- yer entering un-chartered waters of self humiliation !
If you really believe Trump still has a chance to win, you need serious mental health attention
If you really believe that all the legal ballots have been counted- and recounted when necessary- you are the one in need of serious mental health attention- or maybe a crack pipe- now that liberal demokrats in Oregon have legitimized hard drugs like heroin-meth- and crack ! Congratulations !
Yes its interesting to see the whole country moving to the left without much exception, although youre right the new policies will look different in oregon than they will in georgia or wisconsin or arizona or the many other places across the nation who quickly repudiated our first kgb president
Fact Check time… Your whole country moving to the left forgot to bring a rather significant number of House members with them- as the GOP picked up a bunch ! Then there’s the Senate- solid as a rock for the Republicans. The SCOTUS- 6-3 GOP. More Blacks and minorities voting GOP at record numbers- as in within the last 60 years ! go ahead and ask AOC what she feels about the direction the Dems took this election- she actually threatened to quit politics over the P-Poor showing ! but you all keep lying to yerself- go ahead and Parade JB Dementia around the block- it’s gonna be funny as hell when Trump sends his moving vans back to Delaware !!!
The Senate is tied. Georgia on Jan 5th will determine the power base. In a tie – Ms. Harris will be the tie breaker….
Mr. Pence is the current VP- not Ms. Harris !
There’s a non-zero chance. I wouldn’t bet money on it, though. Maybe you can get a few bucks out of BGHW, though. 😉
He can still win in the same way that the Yankees can still draft me.
BYEDON 2020 – “You’re Fired!” Lol. Just remember, the scumbags that supported this terrorist Trump guy, will always be the same group of ignorant, divisive bigots. #RememberTrumpSupporters
This must be the crowd that buys most of the lottery tickets. Another tax on the mathematically impaired.
I had some good wins this year sports betting on the lottery app, but i stay away from scratch offs and number guessing
I have a math minor, so I know exactly how that game works. But I still buy a ticket from time to time–two draws on the Oregon lottery for $1… that’s a good $1 in entertainment, even when I don’t win. Plus it’s fun to think that your $1 went to make someone really happy, in any case.
Hey math whiz ! Grab yer calculator and figure the odds of a 100% ballot return on 2.4 million mail ins. That is what has been claimed by NBC news about Oregon’s mail in ballots requested- and mail in ballots returned… 100% of 2.4 million ! I say mathematically impossible- Biden supporters have gone mum… so what says your math minor ???
Garbage in, garbage out. At the moment the (Republican) Secretary of State reports:
Ballots Received 2,404,642
Registered Voters 2,950,982
https://results.oregonvotes.gov/
Yes indeed- yours is absolute garbage and doesn’t address my question at all- about “mail in votes”- not registered voters ! But you did post an interesting discrepancy… NBC is stating that 2,364,410 ballots were requested- and all 100%- 2,364,410 ballots have been “cast”. You are now saying that as many as an additional 40k have been received ??? In addition- according to NBC- “every” registered voter receives a ballot- meaning (by your info) that almost a half million eligible Oregonians didn’t vote- in this hotly contested election ??? So either NBC is completely off their rocker- and should stop posting election information… or Oregon has a large number of additional ballots- probably dead folks- participating in this years election ! Nope- nothing to see here in Oregon !
I will charitably assume your ignorance rather than some intent to mislead: In Oregon, *all* registered voters are mailed a ballot and we have no in-person voting option. It’s been that way for 20 years (here’s an explanation from when it was new, since it’s apparently still new to you: https://sos.oregon.gov/elections/Documents/statistics/vote-by-mail-timeline.pdf). I can blame only myself for assuming that you knew this most basic fact concerning a system about which you seem to have such strong opinions.
..
While I’m always disappointed that so many who are eligible don’t vote, Oregon voter participation is usually substantially above the average, as preliminary estimates suggest again this year: http://www.electproject.org/2020g
..
So, in sum, you’ve got no idea what you’re talking about and the most basic research would have shown you that your wild theories were just that.
Further, when I look at NBC’s site now, it notes that its report is as of approximately 97% of the vote having been counted, when an additional 65,238 votes were still expected to be recorded.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2020-elections/oregon-president-results
Keep a close eye on the Secretary of State’s site and let us know when the number of votes recorded goes over that ~2.95 million registered voters who were automatically mailed their ballots for voting “by mail” (which of course can also be dropped in dedicated boxes).
No, that lottery money went to schools and they indoctrinate kids with liberal ideology. And Hunter Bided, and the deep state, and Hillary’s emails. Come on pizzagate and qanon. Get with it, man!
Love this!
I think Biden may have won. However there is a lot shenanigan’s going on, that need to be figured out. I wait for the official results not the media results.
Thank you for your service, you are a true american hero
None of us really have a choice but to wait for the official results. However, if you want to make wagers, people are placing bets. 🙂
Betting sites have been paying out for Biden since the 5th
https://www.nzherald.co.nz/world/us-election-betting-sportsbet-pays-out-on-joe-biden-win-early/LJW2WKV73FDW2UKO24P2DFYDIA/
If youre going to use big words like communism and socialist, you should also know their definition and application, fidel castro is dead and sooner or later the fine folks of the tampa suburbs need to accept it
News flash…The voting Registrars office in Pennsylvania says Fidel Castro received a ballot- guess he wrote in Putin !
The perfect resume for a job at trump tower 😉
According to Trump tool logic we should have re-counted the 2016 election for the same thing they want done now? Either keep looking pathetic making up fact-garbage or get over it already. Guess “Wish” didn’t get his?
Hillary conceded early- gave up- quit on her troops. She never requested a recount. Thems be the facts- don’t choke on em !
They recounted WI in 2016.
But as soon as the votes started leaning heavily towards Trump- it was stopped. WI in 2016- neither Clinton nor Trump asked for the recount- Independent presidential candidate Rocky De La Fuente did- for what purpose no-one knows !
I say let’s give it another week just to make sure all the legal ballots are counted. Once that’s done, and Biden/Harris have been shown to have won fair and square, things can move forward. Sound good, BGHW?
I’m just curious how BGHW and the other Trump supporters think they are going to keep their man in office after all the counting is done and it is shown that they have been totally spanked by the voters…?
President Trump has stated the same thing- recount the dead heats- allow “all” the legal votes to be counted… then make an official announcement. That is all in line with the due process and legal standards of every American Presidential Election… what is not acceptable- is for Joe Biden and CNN to declare victory- and start making speeches and TV appearances- “pretending” to be the President ! We’ve seen such shenanigans in third world countries- so for Joe Biden to act out like this is historically unprecedented… Many are now asking if he really knows what he is doing !
Biden won fair and square. dumpy Snowflakes are melting lol.
Voting matters and character matters.
BIDEN / HARRIS 2020! HARRIS / AOC 2024!