Massachusetts’ Republican governor criticizes Trump for stalling transition

Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker criticized President Donald Trump on Tuesday for stalling the presidential transition process during the Covid-19 pandemic, calling the President’s claims of voter fraud “baseless.”

“I’m dismayed to hear the baseless claims coming from the President, from his team and from many other elected Republican officials in Washington,” Baker said. “I’ve been a Republican for 40 years. I’ve raised money for Republican candidates. I’ve knocked doors for Republican candidates. I’ve answered and made phone calls for Republican candidates. But this latest move to employ the Department of Justice in all of this is so wildly inappropriate and stalling an orderly transition process especially at a time like this is equally unacceptable.”

He added, “I can’t think of a worse time to stall a transition than amid a deadly pandemic that the federal government continues to own primary responsibility for responding to.”

The comments from Baker come as the administration has so far refused to sign off on a key document needed to formally begin President-elect Joe Biden’s transition process while Trump continues to baselessly claim election fraud and refuses to concede the race. As of Tuesday, the nation has seen over 10.2 million cases of, and 239,300 deaths from, the coronavirus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Baker and Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito issued a statement the day after the election as votes continued to be counted, urging that “every American, regardless of political affiliation, especially the President and every candidate on the ballot, should be united in supporting this process.” Baker also congratulated Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for their win on Saturday.

Baker has long made clear that he doesn’t ideologically align with the President, with his communications director saying in October that the governor wasn’t backing Trump’s reelection bid. In March, Baker declined to tell the State House News Service whom he had voted for in the state’s Republican primary, but he said he didn’t vote for Trump. The governor had previously said he didn’t vote for Trump in 2016.

The Bay State governor has also been critical of Trump on other key issues. He slammed the President’s “bitterness, combativeness and self-interest” in the wake of nationwide protests following the police killing of George Floyd.

In September, Baker urged Trump and the Senate “to allow the American people to cast their ballots for president before a new justice is nominated or confirmed” following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Days later, he slammed the notion of staying in office after losing an election after Trump would not commit to facilitating a peaceful transition of power.

Baker enjoys broad bipartisan support. An August poll of likely Democratic primary voters in Massachusetts conducted by the University of Massachusetts-Lowell found that 89% of likely Democratic primary voters approve of the job Baker is doing — including 54% who strongly approve.