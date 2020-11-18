Two more House members announce they have Covid-19

Politics

Two more House members announced Wednesday they have tested positive for Covid-19 and are isolating, the latest in a string of diagnoses that have hit Capitol Hill.

The cases brings CNN’s tally to 26 House members and eight senators that have so far tested positive or been presumed positive.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Washington and Rep. Doug Lamborn, a Republican from Colorado, announced separately they had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Congressman Doug Lamborn (CO-05) has recently tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms,” Lamborn’s office said in a statement. “He has been in contact with the US House Attending Physician and is following all CDC guidelines and isolating at his home in Colorado Springs. The Congressman will continue to work for the district from home and his staff will continue to provide the best of constituent services. He looks forward to resuming his normal schedule soon.”

Meanwhile, Newhouse tweeted Wednesday, “I began to feel a little run down yesterday, so I took a Covid-19 test. Last night, the results came back positive for the virus. My symptoms remain mild, and I am following CDC guidelines. I am quarantining and will continue to serve the people of Central Washington from home.”

More and more lawmakers from both parties and chambers of Congress have announced they’ve tested positive with Covid-19 amid the uptick of cases in the country. The House began offering Covid-19 testing for members this week, eight months after the pandemic began.

On Tuesday, the Senate president pro tempore — Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa — announced that he was positive for the coronavirus. On Wednesday, Grassley tweeted that he was not showing symptoms. “I continue to feel good Thx for all the messages of encouragement & prayers,” he wrote.