Another GOP senator says it’s time to begin transition process to Biden administration

National Politics

Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito said Monday it’s time for President-elect Joe Biden to begin “receiving all appropriate briefings” for a smooth transfer of power, the latest crack in President Donald Trump’s GOP support as he continues to deny his election loss.

“If states certify the results as they currently stand, Vice President Joe Biden will be our next president and Senator Kamala Harris will be our next vice president,” Moore said in a statement.

“I will respect the certified results and will congratulate our nation’s new leaders, regardless of the policy differences I might have with them. As with any administration, I will look for common ground in the best interest of our state and our country,” she added. “In the meantime, I believe that Vice President Biden and Senator Harris should begin receiving all appropriate briefings related to national security and Covid-19 to facilitate a smooth transfer of power in the likely event that they are to take office on January 20.”

Capito joins a number of other Republicans — including Rep. Paul Mitchell of Michigan and Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska — who have publicly signaled that they support starting the formal presidential transition process.

Since CNN and other outlets called the election for Biden weeks ago, Trump has refused to accept the results, instead pushing baseless conspiracies that his second term is being stolen and launching a legal effort to overturn results.

But losses for the Trump campaign and their Republican allies have piled up recent days. And despite pledges by Trump campaign attorneys — including Rudy Giuliani — to continue the fight, nearly no viable post-election cases remain for the Trump campaign that could deprive Biden of the electoral votes to become president.

Legal analysts have widely said Trump’s bids in court to change the election results will all fail.

“I have been clear that President Trump — like any candidate for office — has the right to request recounts and to raise legal claims before our courts,” Moore said Monday.

“However, at some point, the 2020 election must end.”