Pennsylvania certifies election results for Biden

National Politics

Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning certified its 2020 general election results, formally awarding another 20 electoral votes from a key battleground state for Joe Biden.

CNN had already projected Biden as the winner in Pennsylvania, where he was leading by more than 81,000 votes.

“Today @PAStateDept certified the results of the November 3 election in Pennsylvania for president and vice president of the United States. As required by federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris,” Gov. Tom Wolf wrote in a Twitter post.

Wolf went onto thank election officials for their work.

“Again, I want to thank the election officials who have administered a fair and free election during an incredibly challenging time in our commonwealth and country’s history. Our election workers have been under constant attack and they have performed admirably and honorably,” Wolf added.

The certification comes after all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties certified precinct results to the Secretary of the Commonwealth, Kathy Boockvar.

Boockvar said that the counties submitted their presidential vote totals late Monday.

States are scheduled to certify their results by December 8, ahead of the Electoral College meeting on December 14.

Pennsylvania’s certification followed a dramatic meeting on Monday of Michigan’s state election board, which also voted to certify election results for Biden after one of the board’s two Republican members decided to abstain.

That triggered the state of formal transition proceedings by the federal General Services Administration.