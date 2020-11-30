Justice Department releases Trump’s pardon of Flynn and asks court for dismissal

National Politics

The Justice Department on Monday released a copy of President Donald Trump’s pardon of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and formally asked a federal court to dismiss the case against him.

Trump’s pardon, announced last week, appears to clear Flynn from the crimes he’s admitted to and all possible prosecutions in the future that could relate to the investigation the FBI conducted into him, his cooperation during the Mueller investigation and his disclosures about secretly lobbying for Turkey in 2016, the Justice Department said in a filing with Judge Emmet Sullivan.

The pardon also appears to excuse Flynn from telling the federal court under oath that he is guilty of his crimes and, later, claiming he is innocent.

The pardon absolves Flynn from “any possible future perjury or contempt charge in connection with General Flynn’s sworn statements and any other possible future charge that this Court or the court-appointed amicus has suggested might somehow keep this criminal case alive over the government’s objection,” the Justice Department wrote.